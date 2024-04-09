WKU walks off Louisville 3-2 in Bowling Green

Fresh off their best weekend of the season after sweeping No. 19 NC State, Louisville (20-12, 6-6 ACC) could not take advantage of 11 hits as they fell 3-2 in 10 innings to a WKU (22-11, 6-3 C-USA) team that is firing on all cylinders. The Hilltoppers took the series 2-1 from No. 8 Dallas Baptist over the weekend.

In the first inning, Louisville loaded the bases but were unable to push a run across, which was a consistent theme for the evening as the Cards left 12 runners on base.

Freshman Colton Hartman came out of the gate slow, allowing 2 runs in the home half of the 1st, but Hartman settled down to keep the Hilltoppers off the scoreboard in the next two innings before the bullpen took over.

After Hartman, Dan Snyder (2 IP), Parker Detmers (1.2 IP), and Jared Lessman (2 IP) tossed 5.2 shutout innings for Louisville, but outside of the solo home runs by Logan Beard and Isaac Humphrey, the offense struggled to find a big hit with runners on base.

Beard has now homered in 5 of the last 7 games that he has played in.

T5 | GONE‼️ Guess who...Logan Beard makes it five in his last seven games.



ESPN+#GoCards pic.twitter.com/jY5CSPRNI9 — Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) April 9, 2024

Fast forward to the 8th inning with the Cards trailing 2-1, Humphrey sent this laser into the Louisville bullpen to tie the game at 2.

T8 | TIED UP‼️ @iHumphrey6 makes the catch then laces one into the bullpen‼️



ESPN+#GoCards pic.twitter.com/N1R0nVlrZZ — Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) April 9, 2024

In the bottom of the 10th, WKU had a runner on second base with two outs. They hit a dribbler up the middle that was knocked down by Gavin Kilen, picked up by Dylan Hoy and thrown to the plate in attempt to gun down the game winning run.

The runner was called safe and after a lengthy review, the call was confirmed. Take a look for yourself.

THE CALL STANDS‼️‼️‼️



ELI BURWASH WALKS OFF LOUISVILLE!



TOPS WIN 3-2! pic.twitter.com/fBpnFaM4wn — WKU Baseball (@WKU_Baseball) April 9, 2024

In that position with the angles that were provided, it would have been awfully difficult to overturn. I think it’s one of those situations that the call on the field gets confirmed either way.

Will Koger (L, 1-2) took the loss for the Cards.

Louisville hosts No. 11 Virginia this weekend at Jim Patterson Stadium. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6:00 PM.