Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Toledo transfer guard Dante Maddox Jr. has cut his list of schools to five: Louisville, Illinois, Creighton, Michigan and Xavier. Maddox is currently scheduled to visit U of L this weekend.

—After his 11 strikeout performance against NC State last Friday, Sebastian Gongora is your ACC Co-Pitcher of the Week.

—My final NCAA tournament piece for SB Nation this year is on UConn and Danny Hurley establishing themselves as the undeniable alphas of college basketball for the time being.

—Gilbert Arenas thinks Hailey Van Lith made a critical mistake leaving Louisville.

Usually I don’t agree with any take that Gilbert Arenas has but I think he was right on this one about HVL pic.twitter.com/NmwTNbLv5t — Trey B (@TreyButNotSongz) April 9, 2024

—Jeff Brohm and Pat Kelsey will throw out the first pitches before tomorrow night’s Louisville-Kentucky softball game at Ulmer Stadium. Tickets are available here.

—Louisville is a player for Minnesota transfer big man Pharrel Payne, who will reportedly visit Indiana later this week.

—U of L quarterback commit Mason Mims had a solid performance at an Elite 11 regional over the weekend.

—Arkansas-Kentucky might be my new favorite rivalry.

A message to unprofessional jabroni @KySportsRadio : FEEL THE POWER OF ARKANSAS!!!! pic.twitter.com/U6z9ixGty3 — OzzyMav (@OzzyMavX) April 8, 2024

—There have been a handful of huge additions to the transfer portal today, including Duke power forward Mark Mitchell and Indiana State star Robbie Avila.

—Eric Crawford goes one-on-one (video) with 502 Circle president Dan Furman.

—In his first return to the mound since August of 2022, Brendan McKay allowed one hit and struck out three over three scoreless innings for the AA Montgomery Biscuits.

—Someone needs to draft this man.

#JamariThrash is a very smart player, so only a smart team will make the right decision to select him ✍️



Watch the full breakdown TOMORROW on the #CutToIt✂️ YouTube page! pic.twitter.com/kyrUG0tU6s — Steve Smith Sr. (@SteveSmithSr89) April 7, 2024

—A nice reminder that Pat Kelsey was the first D-I coach to believe in 2024 March Madness icon DJ Burns.

—Mark Ivey and a pair of Louisville linebackers talked with the media following Tuesday’s spring practice.

—U of L offered 2026 DB Preston Ashley during his recent visit to campus.

—Kiki Jefferson thanks Card Nation as she prepares to hopefully take her game to the WNBA.

—Charlie Strong talks with Maize N Brew about how Michigan coaches Sherrone Moore and Brian Jean-Mary forged their relationship at Louisville.

—The CJ looks at eight football records that Louisville could break in year two under Jeff Brohm.

—Pat Kelsey spent some time with the U of L field hockey team this afternoon.

—Louisville has landed a commitment from class of 2025 defensive end Dillon Smith.

—Pretty cool pub for Lou City last weekend.

This is a soccer match in LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY.



In a soccer-specific stadium.



With @jackharlow in attendance.



This is American soccer, baby.



pic.twitter.com/rr8TLVDHGI — ⚽️ Kyle Sheldon (@kylesheldon) April 6, 2024

—Five Louisville bars have been named among the “best whiskey bars” in the world.

—Former Louisville assistant Kahil Fennell has been named the new head coach at UT-Rio Grand Valley.

—Pat Kelsey will be on ACC PM on the ACC Network this afternoon around 4:15.

—This was probably my favorite tweet of the tournament.

Yep I already know how this is gonna go for me https://t.co/v8otGLg8Ag — Alex Nunnally (@Alex_N5910) April 5, 2024

—Preston Knowles and Peyton Siva joined the latest episode of the Cardinal Sports Zone podcast.

—The John Calipari era at Kentucky is officially over. Calipari calling the pigs later today is going to be appointment viewing.

—The UK search isn’t even officially on, and Nate Oats has already said “I’m good.”

—Dan Hurley too.

—And finally, Pat Kelsey will join me at 4:40 on this afternoon’s Mike Rutherford Show. You can listen live on 1450AM, 96.1FM or streaming here.