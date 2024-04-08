Pat Kelsey set to hire Ronnie Hamilton as new Louisville basketball assistant

According to multiple reports, new Louisville men’s basketball coach Pat Kelsey is set to hire Ronnie Hamilton as his new assistant coach.

Hamilton comes to Louisville from LSU, where he spent the past two seasons as an assistant on Matt McMahon’s staff. He was an assistant at Ole Miss for four seasons before that, and had previously spent time on the staffs at Middle Tennessee State, Houston, Tulane, Citadel and Charleston State. Hamilton began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at UNC Pembroke.

Hamilton’s background is an interesting one. He actually played four years of football at Duke, where he graduated in 2002. He signed a free-agent contract with the New York Giants after graduating, but was cut during the preseason. Hamilton decided he wanted to get into coaching next, but with basketball not football, since that had been his first love.

A native of Oxford, N.C., Hamilton is widely regarded as a major up-and-comer in the coaching world. He has built a solid reputation for himself both as a recruiter and a player developer, specifically a the guard position.

Welcome aboard to latest member of Kelsey’s first staff.