How sweep it is!

This weekend had the feelings of old school Dan McDonnell baseball as the Cards (20-11, 6-6 ACC) picked up a statement series sweep to get back into the thick of the ACC after dropping their first three conference series to begin the season.

It was by far the most complete weekend this year with the pitching staff, defense, and offense on the same page for most of the series. I would be doing a disservice to the Wolfpack if I didn’t mention that they were missing two of their weekend starters in Sam Highfill (3-1, 3.72 ERA) and Logan Whitaker (2-1, 5.34 ERA).

On the flip side, Louisville was without two major contributors in Sunday starter, Patrick Forbes, plus one of their premier bats in Brandon Anderson.

Friday

Two words.

Sebastian Gongora.

Gongora (W, 4-1) made a loud statement on Friday night as Louisville dominated NC State on their way to a 11-1 run rule in 7 innings. He tossed a complete game, allowing just 1 run on 3 hits while striking out 11 batters, a career high for the transfer from Wright State.

Coming off the mound in the middle of the 7th inning, Gongora let em know about it!

M7 | Number 1⃣1⃣ and a new career high for @sebgongora13.



ACCNX#GoCards pic.twitter.com/K0jkGYd6HG — Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) April 6, 2024

At the plate, the Cards jumped on top early and often, scoring the first 6 runs of the game, highlighted by a home run off the bat of Logan Beard who has been seeing the ball extremely well. Due to Anderson’s injury, Beard has consistently been in the lineup and has answered the call. Over the last 7 games, the captain has raised his average .028 points with 4 home runs and 7 RBI.

B2 | GONE‼️ Logan Beard with a ball to the berm‼️



ACCNX#GoCards pic.twitter.com/WnHF8hjhBQ — Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) April 5, 2024

Freshman Zion Rose, who has been spending more time in the outfield recently, led Louisville with 3 hits and 2 RBI while Eddie King Jr. and Dylan Hoy each chipped in with 2 RBI.

Not only did they pound out 13 hits, but the approach in the box was what stuck out to me. After striking out 36 times last weekend in Tallahassee, the Cards only went down on strikes 5 times in the opener against the Wolfpack. Much, much improved.

Saturday

If you remember the midweek game against Cincinnati last week, Saturday was very reminiscent of how that game played out. Louisville struck first, the Wolfpack responded, but the Cards had the final say on their way to a 7-6 win to claim the series. All 13 runs were scored in the first 4 innings as both bullpens slammed the door shut for the remainder of the game.

Jared Lessman (W, 1-1) continues to get better and better every time he makes an appearance. The JUCO transfer did not allow a hit in 3 innings before turning the ball over to Ty Starke and Tucker Biven (S, 2) to preserve the victory.

It was a little more quiet at the plate on Saturday, but 5 of the Cards 7 hits went for extra bases as King Jr. and Gavin Kilen led Louisville with two hits apiece, who were aggressive on the base paths all weekend. Here is your starting catcher beating out a ground ball to first base on a play that the defender was playing in.

B2 | @iHumphrey6 puts it in play and @lukenapes15 beats the throw to the plate‼️



ACCNX#GoCards pic.twitter.com/CUVws4Dxbe — Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) April 6, 2024

The Cards didn’t have to do anything flashy on Saturday, just played vintage Louisville Baseball. Put the ball in play and good things happen as the NC State pitching staff managed just one strikeout. One.

Sunday

With a chance to sweep the series, Carson Liggett made his first weekend start of the season after recovering from a hip injury, as he has been easing back into the rotation. I thought Liggett looked much improved as he went 4.1 innings, allowing 2 earned runs while striking out 4 batters.

Having an additional option like Liggett is going to provide a massive spark for this pitching staff if he can get his numbers back to what we saw in 2023.

Louisville jumped out to a 7-0 lead after 4 innings, but you can never count out Elliott Avent’s teams, as they clawed back into this one before the Cards claimed a 7-6 victory for the second consecutive day.

Outside of winning all three games this weekend, the most important thing that stuck out to me was the emergence of Tucker Biven as the closer. The New Albany native recorded his second save of the weekend on Sunday, making two appearances against the Wolfpack. He tossed 2.1 innings of shutout baseball, did not allow a single hit and struck out 3.

Ryan McCoy, who has been struggling in ACC play, went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate on Sunday, while Rose stayed hot with 3 more hits of his own.

Beard, who went deep on Friday, was at it again on Sunday, sending another souvenir into the berm on this absolute missile in the 2nd inning.

B2 | Logan Beard KEEPS HITTING HOME RUNS‼️



ACCNX#GoCards pic.twitter.com/O46IWzyLxl — Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) April 7, 2024

Looking Ahead

As I’ve been saying for a while, this stretch of the schedule is brutal. Louisville takes a trip down I-65 on Tuesday in a midweek tilt against Western Kentucky (21-11, 6-3 C-USA.) What did the Hilltoppers do this weekend? Win a series against Dallas Baptist, the No. 8 team in the country.

Their pitching staff is much different on the weekend than it is during the week, but you simply cannot sleep on this team. Coach Rardin has his club rolling.

Next weekend, Louisville hosts Virginia (25-7, 9-6 ACC), who was ranked No. 15 last week but will see that improve after taking the series from No. 10 North Carolina over the weekend.

Games are still in progress, but for the first time this season, Louisville has a RPI (91) and SOS (99) in the top 100.

Lets keep this momentum going.