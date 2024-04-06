Hoopaholic’s Gazette: Days Dwindle with Controversy

No I’m not going to talk about the plane snafus of Hurley’s Huskies.

Flying sucks.

But shall comment briefly on the UConn women’s situation, exclamation-pointed by Geno Auriemma’s every pissy, passive aggressive postgame take.

As someone whose team’s fortunes went south this season after a ref’s untoward call cost them an important game against a league rival, I understand the frustration and resulting ire of UConn fans.

A blocking call against Aaliyah Edwards cost her team, down one with seconds to go, a shot at winning the national semi.

To my eyes, it was a legit foul. She moved to her left, spread her feet outside her shoulders, raised her forearms to her chest, and leaned into the defender.

It happens.

I’m of the belief that refs should not let the game play out amidst physical chaos if fouls are committed. An infraction of the rules in the 1st is also one with three tics on the clock.

That said, let’s hope this increases the focus on the egregiously less than acceptable officiating generally in the women’s game. It’s been a problem for years. Now that the sport has emerged into the nation’s consciousness, it’s time to fix it.

* * * * *

The Truth: We all want to see Caitlin Clark play one more time against juggernaut South Carolina Sunday afternoon.

* * * * *

One other thing about the women’s game.

Ole Miss, a member of that league that cares more and really doesn’t care what anybody else thinks, the school that hired Chris Beard, has gone and done it again.

The institution of higher learning recently hired as an assistant on the women’s team: Quentin Hillman.

His name might not immediately ring a bell. He’s the Syracuse coach who was forced to resign after an investigation instigated when nine former players documented over the top verbal abuse. Three said they contemplated suicide.

So, yeah.

* * * * *

Bronny James is entering the NBA draft, though he might stay at Southern Cal or transfer.

Seriously, with his numbers and health history, would the pros do anything but laugh in his face, if his father wasn’t You Know Whom. Which they might do anyway.

I’ve always felt kinda sorry for the kid and the klieg light scrutiny he faces.

I thought of Michael Jordan’s sons, Marcus and Jeffrey, who played to modest success collegiately. But basically under the radar.

Their papa did not turn the spotlight on them like LeBron does.

But they both ended up with issues in adulthood.

Bronny, tell your dad you realize you’re not ready, and transfer to a school far from LA, and develop.

I mean, I know a place with plenty of roster spots available. And I’m not talkin’ SMU.

* * * * *

Read an interesting article about musician/ former baller/ former soccerer David Barrett.

He penned “One Shining Moment,” which we shall all hear late Monday evening under a montage of the Dance, and which understandably kicked his career into gear. It was fortuitous luck that it got to CBS.

And while all that’s nice for him. And his song when played a couple of days from now will be definitive statement that hoopaholic withdrawal is here, it reminded me the singular musical number forever and always a reminder of my Cardinals’ first natty.

Kenny Loggins’ “This Is It.”

— c d kaplan