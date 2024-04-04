Hoopaholic’s Gazette: Title Week Musings

Terrance Edwards Jr., star of 30+ win James Madison, Sun Belt POY, Transfer Portal Top 10, has announced his commitment to Pal Kelsey and the University of Louisville.

And there was evening, and there was morning, a the sixth day.

Yes, fellow hoopaholics of the Cardinal persuasion, it’s been about as invigorating week as a diehard could possibly hope for.

Three recruits. Most of the staff. A million simolien gift to the 502Circle.

Be still my beating heart.

And, loyal readers, be grateful I didn’t morph full biblical on ya. I did pull out The Holy Scriptures presented me at my Bar Mitzvah to see if I could somehow fashion a lengthier lede. But, since it is a sacred time of year — Easter, Passover, Ramadan — thought I’d be respectful. I do have a filter on occasion.

U of L Hoops is a matter of faith, but, ya know, not quite the same.

A new coach is not exactly the Second Coming, but . . . hope springs.

* * * * *

Chris Mack to College of Charleston.

How symmetrical.

* * * * *

Read an interesting article this morning where 85 players on participants in the women’s Sweet Sixteen were asked to share anonymously which coach other than their own they’d most like to play for? And which they’d least like to play for?

Dawn Staley was the runaway winner of category one. UK’s new coach Kenny Brooks, late of Virginia Tech was third.

More fascinating for Cardinal fans is that Jeff Walz got the third highest vote count on the didn’t want to play for list.

Kim Mulkey — imagine our surprise — was the clear winner there, followed by Oregon’s Kelly Graves, then Walz.

No players’ comments about Walz were in the article.

Please understand, I’m passing this along for informational purposes only, not making any comment about Walz, whom I love.

* * * * *

When Flavor of the Month Caitlin Clark was approaching the college career scoring record, there was lots of talk which included some comparisons to Pete Maravich.

Sort of a numbers thing. Stats.

Monday night, as one of the TV audience in the most watched game ever, men or women, on The World Wide Leader, was the first time I’d watched Clark for a full game.

Beyond the fact that she shoots from a legitimate, ridiculous Steph Curry distance, there was this thought.

Pistol Pete is a spot on comparison.

Maravich is most remembered for his scoring from distance. But the qualities that set him a cut above were his handle on the ball, and his passing. He dropped some dimes from distance that dazzled when I saw him play during his LSU days three straight nights during a national team tryout one summer at Freedom Hall.

Clark’s shooting when the Hawkeyes dispatched the Tigers was gobsmacking. More impressive, even than the way she made HVL look like a middle school player, was her passing. Fifty footers that would make Patrick Mahomes proud. Plus her ability to weave through traffic while maintaining her dribble.

Caitlin Clark is The Deal. Worthy of all the huzzahs reigning down on her.

* * * * *

Pat Kelsey, it’s the seventh day. Don’t tell me you’re resting.

I know it’s only ten in the AM, but I’m jonesin’ for today’s developments.

— c d kaplan