Louisville lands Sun Belt Player of the Year Terrence Edwards Jr.

Pat Kelsey’s first transfer portal addition at Louisville just so happens to be one of the most talented players available in the portal.

Terrrence Edwards Jr., the Sun Belt Player of the Year from James Madison, has committed to play for the Cardinals next season. Jeff Goodman of Field of 68 was the first to break the news.

A 6’6 junior forward with one year of eligibility remaining, Edwards was the leading scorer on a JMU team that won a school record 32 games last season and knocked off Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Sun Belt POY posted averages of 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. He shot 42.7 percent from the field, 34.3 percent from three, and 81.0 percent from the free-throw line.

He can play.

Offensively, Edwards is skilled as hell. “Slick” might be the best word to describe his game. His shiftiness and creativity allows him to get into the lane against most defenders, where he’s great at both drawing fouls and finishing with his right. His left could use a little work, but we’re nitpicking. He hits the three at a solid rate, and his size and length allow him to get his shot off with relative ease against most defenders.

Defensively, Edwards is equally exciting. He has terrific hands, and he’s great at using his length to both take away passing angles and create deflections. Off the ball, he’s alert and a terrific communicator, something Louisville hasn’t seen much of over the last three years.

If there’s one major concern with Edwards playing at this level, it’s his frame. He’s 6’6, 190-pounds, and it’s a legit 190. His ability to finish around the rim in the ACC at the same rate that he did in the Sun Belt is certainly a valid concern.

Still, the good outweighs the bad by a wide, wide, wide margin here.

This is a monster addition, and one that suddenly puts into play the possibility of Louisville being NCAA tournament(ish) good in Pat Kelsey’s first year on the job. Obviously, there’s still a long way to go when it comes to building out this roster, but this is one hell of a start.