Brandon Huntley Hatfield still considering a return to Louisville

Louisville forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield hasn’t ruled out a return to U of L to play for new head coach Pat Kelsey.

The rising senior, who entered the transfer portal last month, revealed Monday night that he’s down to four options for next season: UConn, NC State, Pitt, and a return to Louisville. He canceled a scheduled visit to Indiana that had been planned for this week.

Huntley-Hatfield was Louisville’s most consistent performer in 2023-24, leading the team in rebounding at 8.4 rpg and ranking second in scoring at 12.9 ppg. His efforts earned him an All-ACC Honorable Mention nod, and also garnered him some votes for the league’s Most Improved Player award.

A former 5-star recruit coming out of high school, Huntley-Hatfield spent is freshman season at Tennessee. As a Vol, BHH started 13 games and averaged 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

While I would love to see Brandon return for one more ride in The Ville, it sounds like the smart money — unless U of L decides to make a move at some point this week — is on NC State.