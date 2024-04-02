Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Tonight’s scheduled baseball game between Louisville and Kentucky has been pushed back to tomorrow because of the weather. First pitch from Lexington on Wednesday is set for 6:30.

—After meeting with Pat Kelsey and staff on Monday, Ty-Laur Johnson has entered his name into the transfer portal. Johnson had previously been the only scholarship player from last year’s team not in the portal.

—Toledo hoops transfer Dante Maddox has Louisville in his top eight schools. Cardinal RB Peny Boone, who made the move from Toledo to The Ville a few months ago, is hoping Maddox makes the same decision.

—Reyne Smith says he’s coming to Louisville with the mindset of winning right away.

I talked to @reynesmith about following Pat Kelsey to Louisville. On expectations to win: "We're not going into next season thinking, 'Oh yeah, we're rebuilding,' and things like that. We're going in to definitely win games.



Full TV story coming later tonight on @WDRBNews at 10. pic.twitter.com/N0aYXbgsnw — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) April 1, 2024

—Steve Ellis and a group of Louisville cornerbacks talked to the media after practice on Tuesday. The message was consistent: This secondary has the potential to be unreal.

—Jeff Brohm is looking to ramp up the Louisville offense in year two.

—This sort of thing isn’t going to be automatically met with universal approval forever, but Pat Kelsey is hitting all the right notes during the honeymoon phase so far.

Card Nation……WE NEED YOU. Thank you for being the BEST fan base in America. Let’s crush this thing. L’s Up! #502circlehttps://t.co/OZRxcDFzCv pic.twitter.com/kOWftYZkSb — Pat Kelsey (@patkelsey) April 1, 2024

—Both depth and versatility have been standing out on Louisville’s offensive line during spring practice so far.

—The U of L stats crew is headed back to the Final Four this weekend, something it has done every year since 1969.

—Chris Mack has officially been named the new head coach at Charleston.

The announcement comes on the same day that Pat Kelsey officially said goodbye to the Cougars.

—Louisville safety MJ Griffin is “ready to explode” after missing all of last season with an ACL tear.

—Big Red Louie thinks Louisville could make the CFP in 2024.

—Brendan McKay is starting his 2024 season with the Double A Montgomery Biscuits.

—Don’t ask, just take. It’s the only thing the NCAA respects.

Jack Gohlke and Oakland were the story of the NCAA Tournament in the Round of 64. Helped deliver an epic upset, in front of 6M sets of eyeballs.



Oakland asked for the game ball for Gohlke, who, you’ll recall, made 10 3’s.



The @NCAA said nope.



Unfuckingbelievable. — Tony Paul | Detroit News (@TonyPaul1984) March 26, 2024

—C.L. Brown writes that when it comes to the task of uniting U of L’s past and present, Pat Kelsey is off to a good start.

—It’s behind a paywall, but Halfcourt Hoops has a really good look at Pat Kelsey’s 5-Out Transition Offense.

—Oklahoma State has named Western Kentucky’s Steve Lutz as its new head basketball coach. WKU is promoting from within and making Hank Plona the new head coach of the Hilltoppers.

—Master P is a Pat Kelsey fan.

In his latest Instagram post, Hercy Miller’s pops, The Legendary Master P highlights Coach PK's "major opportunity" in the Ville! pic.twitter.com/k1SU6tRpWD — 35KYSports (@35KYSportsMedia) April 1, 2024

—Louisville native Kaden Magwood, now at Oak Hill Academy, appears to be holding out hope for a U of L offer.

—Indiana athlete Brady Ballart (2026) says he’ll be back on U of L’s campus on Wednesday.

—Former U of L catcher Will Smith has signed a 10-year, $140 million contract extension with the Dodgers.

—The best month and the best rivalry.

A Louisville resident and obvious fan sent Oakland a check with a nice note. He says he normally sends a certain amount each year to the school that knocks Kentucky out of the tournament. This year because of OUr story he doubled the amount. Truly the definition of March Madness — Greg Kampe (@KampeOU) March 29, 2024

—Louisville is among the many schools that have reached out to Bowling Green hoops transfer Marcus Hill.

—D’Angelo Russell has donated $100,000 to be used for park upgrades in Louisville.

—The LEO highlights 10 things to do in Louisville this April.

—Louisville native Rajon Rondo has officially retired from the NBA after 16 seasons.

—Here’s a good video look at Kelsey’s 5-Out Transition Offense.

Pat Kelsey Charleston 5-Out Transition Offense



Full Breakdown: https://t.co/Kmqvbicgb6 pic.twitter.com/tcUXnMjRvp — Coach Gibson Pyper (@HalfCourtHoops) March 28, 2024

—Sun Belt Player of the Year Terrence Edwards from James Madison is expected to be on U of L’s campus today.

—This Saturday’s Lou City vs. Indy Eleven match at Lynn Family Stadium will air on CBS, marking the first game in league history to be on network TV. It’s also Kentucky Derby 150 Celebration day, and they’ll have a bunch of Derby activations on site.

—And finally, beat Kentucky ... tomorrow.