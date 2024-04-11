Hoopaholic’s Gazette: I Need a Fix

Where have you gone Trilly Donovan, a hoopaholic nation turns its lonely eyes to you?

Donovan, this one, not the Bullish one who said no to the school down the road, is the fictitious nom de plume of one or more insiders who seem to be tapped in to every upcoming change in the landscape a day or two before it happens. Or doesn’t.

Like Nolan Smith to the G League.

Or, at least used to be.

I am an unrecovered hoopaholic, who continues to need news in this depressing time right after Final Monday. Plus I need to take a break from handicapping the cubes, the quaint name for the daily time schedules of JazzFest, which acts play on which of the 13 stages at what time.

So, yes, I shall admit before the Lord Above and my readers, most of whom bleed red & black, that I can’t get enough of the this and that about the coaching change at that school about which I/we couldn’t care less.

Soooooooooo, this morning I went for the first time in a long while to Trilly’s site burnerball.com.

It is dormant. Nothing posted for over a month.

What da fazook?

Has Trilly met his unfortunate demise?

So, I did what any active addict does, I went searching for a fix.

On the interweb, I learned — correctly or incorrectly — that Scott Drew may or may not be in negotiations with the Cats.

Legitimate reports that a plane belonging to Wildcat fatcat Joe Craft — the fella who told Mitch Barnhart no I’m not giving you $33 mill to buy out Cal — flew from Waco to Lexington yesterday or the day before. Members of the Drew family were confirmed aboard.

But no Coach Drew, who was eating lunch with pals at Ma Casita restaurant in Tejas.

Not that I am obsessed with details or anything.

(FYI, the back story on Craft’s refusal to buy out the new Arkansas coach at his last stop. I’m told Craft asked Cal, as the commonwealth’s most visible citizen, to endorse his bride in the gubernatorial race, but he didn’t. A breach ensued. Or so someone who should know advised.)

OK enough.

Just a guess. Drew is at the very least considering the position in the Bluegrass.

Hurley said NO.

Oats said NO.

Donovan (Billy) said NO.

The Rick????????

Drew has said . . . nuttin’ honey. Nary a peep of a denial.

Stay tuned. Or not, but remember there’s a delay in the opening of the Masters. What else ya got to do?

* * * * *

Read a great article at theathletic about the brilliance of UConn’s offense.

Screens, cuts, more screens, more cuts, lots of movement, but not at a harum scarum pace.

Sophisticated. Deadly to whatever foe happens to be on the court with the repeat title holders.

The fascinating part — yes kids there is actually going to be a U of L connection here — the fascinating part is the primary creator of said offense is none other than one Luke Murray.

You remember, he’s the guy who just couldn’t cut it on Chris Mack’s staff.

Guy seems to have landed on his feet.

* * * * *

As for the Cardinals, ten roster spots remain.

C’mon Coach Kelsey, we need a fix now that your staff is essentially in place.

Pretty please with a cherry on top.

* * * * *

OK then, how do I close opening Thursday?

Son of Bob, Stephen Marley on the Gentilly stage? Slide ace Roy Rogers & Delta Rhythm Kings in Blues Tent? Great NO singer Ruthie Foster at Fais Do Do stage? Or the marvelous Caesar Brothers Funk Box at Jazz & Heritage Stage?

Decisions, decisions.

— c d kaplan