The 2024 ACC men’s basketball tournament bracket is set

With Saturday’s regular season-ending games in the books, the bracket for the 2024 ACC men’s basketball tournament is now set in stone.

Gaze upon it:

The good news? Playing the second game on Tuesday means that we’re guaranteed to not be the first team in the conference to see our season officially come to an end.

Pray as hard as you can to whatever basketball god you recognize that 12 months from now we’re all feeling the old combination of giddiness and nervousness about this event.