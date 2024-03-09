Louisville closes regular season with 7th straight loss

Louisville celebrated Senior Night on Saturday with a 67-61 home loss to Boston College. The Cardinals close the regular season with an 8-23 overall record and a 3-17 mark in ACC play, good for last place in the league by a full three games.

The loss was Louisville’s seventh straight, meaning the Cards will head to the ACC tournament in Greensboro riding their longest losing streak of the season. It was also Louisville’s fourth straight loss on Senior Night, the first time that’s happened in the 110-year history of the program.

U of L was doomed by a woeful offensive night that saw them shoot just 33.3 percent from the field and 25.0 percent (4-for-17) from three. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield led the way with 14 points and nine rebounds. Senior walk-on Aidan McCool scored his first points of the season with a pair of free-throws in the game’s final seconds.

For a second straight season, Louisville will be the No. 15 seed in the ACC tournament. The Cardinals will face 10th-seeded NC State in Tuesday’s first round. Tip-off will be at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Final days.