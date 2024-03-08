Kenn Payne on his future: “Haven’t thought about it”

In his final media availability of the regular season, Louisville men’s basketball coach Kenny Payne was asked the question about his future.

I’ll give you three guesses as to one of the words he used in his response.

“Have no idea. Haven’t thought about it,” Payne said. “I would hope that we’d get the runway to fix this program. But that’s not my decision. My job is to every day get this team better. Fight to get it better. And that’s all I’m concerned with.”

We’re still fightin’, folks.

You can see video of the response here.

The Cards will wrap up the regular season on Saturday when they play host to Boston College at 5:30 p.m. They will be the 15-seed in next week’s ACC tournament, where they will open play on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against the 10-seed.

Less than a week.