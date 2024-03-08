Cards comeback falls short against Notre Dame, 77-68

Louisville whittled a 23-point deficit all the way down to three, but ultimately couldn’t get all the way to the top of the mountain as they fell 77-68 to fourth-seeded Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament on Friday.

The loss dropped the Cardinals down to 24-9 on the season. They figure to be anywhere from a No. 5 to a No. 7 seed when the women’s NCAA tournament bracket is revealed in nine days.

U of L’s offensive struggles in the first half were immense. The Cardinals misfired on their first eight field goal attempts and trailed 34-17 after two quarters, their lowest first half scoring performance of the season. Louisville finished the afternoon with a whopping 20 turnovers, 13 of those coming in the first half.

Jayda Curry came off the bench to lead the comeback for the Cards, finishing with 26 points. Sydney Taylor added 13 points and Olivia Cochran had 10.

Jeff Walz had beef with the officiating all morning/afternoon, and with 18 seconds to play decided he’d seen enough. Walz picked up his second technical foul after Curry lost the ball without a foul being called, and was ejected from the game.

He got his money’s worth.

Here is how Jeff Walz got his second technical foul of the game vs. Notre Dame and an ejection. He even waved on his way down the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/s4fj5SWrTk — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) March 8, 2024

Walz, who was fined by the league last month after criticizing the officiating in a loss to Syracuse, was asked about the ejection during his postgame press conference. He wasn’t going to bite.

“I’ve already donated enough to the league,” Walz said. “I just need the game to be administered properly.”