JJ Traynor to go through Senior Day festivities

U of L has announced that JJ Traynor along with walk-ons Aidan McCool and Zan Payne will be honored during the team’s Senior Day festivities on Saturday.

McCool and Payne have been members of the program for the last two years, while Traynor is a four-year Cardinal. His senior season was cut short by a shoulder injury in December that required surgery in January.

Technically, Traynor has an extra year of eligibility to use if he wants. Whether he plans to use that at Louisville, somewhere else or not at all has not been publicly discussed.

Traynor, the son of former Louisville basketball player Jason Osborne, was having the most productive season of his college career to date before it was cut short. The Bardstown High School product had carved out a starting role for himself and was averaging 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game through the season’s first eight contests.

Louisville will wrap up the regular season against Boston College Saturday at 5:30 p.m.