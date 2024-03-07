Louisville survives and advances against Boston College, 58-55

Louisville forced six turnovers in three minutes and scored the game’s final six points as they eeked out a 58-55 over 13-seed Boston College in the second round of the ACC tournament on Tuesday.

Olivia Cochran was the defensive hero of the game, forcing two steals and a jump ball in three possessions to set the stage for the comeback. The senior forward finished the game with nine points, seven rebounds, two blocks and three steals.

“Everybody on that staff and my teammates, they trust me,” Cochran said after the game. “We work hard every day. We play in game situations like this every day in practice. So, in my head, I’m just taking it one step at a time, one foot in front of the other, and I got us a stop. My team encouraged me and it kept me uplifted, and I’m just looking forward to the next one.”

Nyla Harris led the Cards with 14 points and scored the game’s most important bucket, a put-back of a Nina Rickards miss to give Louisville a 56-55 lead with just over 30 seconds to play.

“Nyla just came up with her role,” Cochran said. “She knows she can rebound, so just go get the rebound and go up with it strong. She wasn’t finishing great but she knew we needed that bucket.”

The nerve-wracking win allows Louisville to advance to tomorrow’s quarterfinal round where they’ll face fourth-seeded Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish put a 74-58 beatdown on the Cards in South Bend just four days ago.

Tip-off between Louisville and Notre Dame on Friday will be at 11 a.m., and the ACC Network will have the television coverage.