Six U of L football spring practices to be open to public

The University of Louisville football program will open six spring practices to the public, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Brohm, who guided his team to a 10-4 overall record and an appearance in the first Atlantic Coast Conference title game, begins spring practice on March 19 at 4:00 p.m., with that first practice open to the public. The location of that first practice has yet to be determined.

The Cardinals will open four other practices in the spring before Brohm showcases his team at the annual Spring Game on Friday, April 19 at L&N Stadium, beginning at 7 p.m.

Practices on Saturday, March 23 (9:45 a.m.), Friday, March 29 (4:00 p.m.), Thursday, April 4 ( 4:00 p.m.) and Friday, April 12 (4:00 p.m.) will also be open for the fans. Practices could be held in L&N Stadium or the practice fields at the Howard Schnellenberger Football Complex. Times also are subject to change.

Fans are not permitted to take photos or videos from the stands or the sidelines during practice. All spectators must stay in the stands or behind the ropes at all times.