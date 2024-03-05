Seedy K’s GameCap: Virginia Tech

You may say to yourself/ “This is not my beautiful house”

It is: Not the same as it ever was.

Louisville loses again at home in the Yum!

This time 64-80 to a Virginia Tech team with only one previous road W on the season, a losing record in the ACC, and not within a case of Double Bubble of making the Dance.

Louisville netted a respectable nine triples on the night.

But . . . on six of those, including the first of Zan Payne’s career threeballs, the Hokies immediately answered on the ensuing possession with three of their own.

Five times from beyond the arc. Once with the conversion of an old fashioned +1.

VT drained 13 treys of their own in 29 attempts.

So, it the context is this season, not U of L all time, yeah . . .

Same as it ever was/ Same as it ever was

* * * * *

As the Cardinal season continues to grind inexorably toward a miserable end, there has remained a faint hope — obviously misguided — on a game to game basis that U of L might one night fashion a smile-inducing performance.

Tuesday that essentially ended 2:52 after tipoff when Skyy Clark committed his second personal, at which point the Cards were already down 2-7 in yet another tilt they when never led for a second.

Soon enough, with the depleted Cardinals even more short handed after Brandon Huntley-Hatfield took an injury break, the deficit increased.

2-7 > 4-17 > 22-44.

Which doubling occurred with 4:03 left before intermission.

* * * * *

As is their wont, this Louisville team stayed close in the 2d, pulling within striking distance.

At a timeout with 2:50 left, the Cards were down only ten points.

Tech scored out of the stoppage.

Louisville missed a quick triple.

Tech: two in the paint.

Louisville miss.

Tech: one of two FTs.

Louisville miss.

Tech: one of two FTs.

Louisville missed triple.

Tech dribbled out the clock.

Translation: With the game close enough to grab by the short and curlies, the winners scored every possession except the victory lap, the losers scored on none at all.

One home game remains in the regular season.

— c d kaplan