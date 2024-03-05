Louisville falls to Virginia Tech, 80-64

Louisville matched its season high in consecutive losses as Virginia Tech handed the Cardinals their sixth straight defeat with an 80-64 wire-to-wire victory Tuesday night.

The story was a familiar one, as VT matched its season high in made three-pointers with 13 to build and maintain its lead throughout the evening.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored 19 points to lead the way for Louisville, which led by as many as 23 points. Five players scored in double figures for the Hokies.

Honestly, this was just a veteran move by Kenny Payne. The numbers say these two teams are likely to meet again in the first round of the ACC tournament a week from now, so why show your hand? It’s like resting your ace pitcher in the regular season against the team you’re certain to see in the postseason.

Never forget, he moves in silence.

One week.