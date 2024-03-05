Louisville vs. Virginia Tech preview

Louisville Cardinals (8-21, 3-15) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (16-13, 8-10)

Game Time: 7 p.m.

Location: KFC Yum Center: Louisville, Ky.

Television: ACC Network

Announcers: Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Randolph Childress (analyst)

Favorite: Virginia Tech by 7.5

Series: Louisville leads, 36-11

Last Meeting: Virginia Tech won 75-68 on Dec. 3, 2023 in Blacksburg

Series History:

Projected Starting Lineups:

Louisville

G Skyy Clark (6-3, 205, So.)

G Tre White (6-7, 205, So.)

G/F Mike James (6-5, 200, R-So.)

F Kaleb Glenn (6-6, 205, Fr.)

F Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6-10, 240, Jr.)

Virgina Tech

G Sean Pedulla (6-1, 195, Jr.)

G Hunter Cattoor (6-3, 200, Gr.)

G M.J. Collins (6-4, 195, So.)

F Robbie Beran (6-9, 215, Gr.)

C Lynn Kidd (6-10, 235, Sr.)

Statistics:

Relevant Videos:

About Virginia Tech:

Virginia Tech looked like a middle of the road team and Louisville looked like a bottom-feeder when these two teams opened conference play against each other in early December. Honestly, not a ton has changed on that front over the three months that have transpired since.

If the ACC tournament started today, these two teams would meet in the first round, with Louisville serving as the 15-seed and Virginia Tech as the 10. While the Hokies have an opportunity to improve their postseason fate, the Cardinals have already locked up a second straight dead last finish in the conference.

Virginia Tech is coming off of its best overall performance in at least a month, an 87-76 home victory over Wake Forest where they outscored the Demon Deacons by 20 in the second half. It was the largest comeback victory of the Mike Young era and the second time this season Tech overcame a double-digit deficit to win (12 vs. Boise State).

Junior guard Sean Pedulla has emerged as VT’s leader in scoring (15.7 ppg), assists (4.5 apg) and steals (1.1 spg). He ranks ninth among ACC players in conference-only scoring, averaging 16.8 points per game in ACC play.

VT also still has Hunter Cattoor (14.1 ppg), who is both one of the best three-point shooters and defensive players in the conference. In ACC games alone, Cattoor leads the league in offensive rating (133.7) and is second in effective field-goal percentage (66.2%). He led the ACC in eFG% last season at 63.4% in league play.

This is a very good offensive team that shoots it well from every level, but which does have an issue from time-to-time with turnovers. They aren’t a terrific defensive team, but that will only matter if Louisville decides they want to make it matter tonight.

Notable:

—Louisville had won 17 consecutive games over Virginia Tech before a blowout loss in Blacksburg two seasons ago. The Hokies had previously not defeated the Cardinals since Feb. 13, 1991, they’ve now won three straight over U of L, and are 2-0 against Kenny Payne.

—Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young is 3-2 in games against Louisville.

—This is the first time Louisville has finished the regular season with at least three straight home games since 1992-93. The Cardinals haven’t had two straight home games to end the regular season since 2014-15.

—For the second straight season, the Hokies have at least one player in the top two of the ACC in points per game improvement from the prior season. Sean Pedulla ranked second in the ACC in 2022-23 in points per game improvement (+9.6). This season, Lynn Kidd and Tyler Nickel rank first and third, respectively, in that category.

—Louisville has lost five consecutive games. A loss to VT would match U of L’s longest losing streak of the season.

—Louisville is 5-34 in ACC games under the direction of head coach Kenny Payne, and 0-2 against Virginia Tech.

—With two games still to play in the regular season, Louisville has locked up a second straight finish alone at the bottom of the ACC standings.

—Louisville is 224-16 over the last 20 seasons and 21-4 over the last three when scoring 80 points or more. The Cards are 5-2 in such games this season.

—Since 2004, Louisville is 130-0 when leading by more than 10 points at halftime.

—Louisville has won 162 consecutive games when holding an opponent under 50 points.

Ken Pomeroy Prediction: Virginia Tech 81, Louisville 73