Isaac Guerendo lights up the NFL Draft scouting combine

The former Cardinal RB may have made himself a ton of money.

By Mike Rutherford
Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

I don’t care how pleasantly surprised you were by Sunday’s weather, if you think you had a better weekend than Isaac Guerendo, you’re probably mistaken.

The former Cardinal RB was one of the brightest stars at the weekend’s NFL Draft scouting combine, shining so brightly that it’s hard not to assume that he may have made himself a significant amount of money with his performance.

Here are some of the highlights:

So, yeah, pretty solid weekend.

A handful of scouts have been saying for the last couple of months now that Guerendo fits the profile of a guy who could wind up having a much better professional career than college career. It’s safe to say the early returns on that prediction are pretty positive.

