Isaac Guerendo lights up the NFL Draft scouting combine

I don’t care how pleasantly surprised you were by Sunday’s weather, if you think you had a better weekend than Isaac Guerendo, you’re probably mistaken.

The former Cardinal RB was one of the brightest stars at the weekend’s NFL Draft scouting combine, shining so brightly that it’s hard not to assume that he may have made himself a significant amount of money with his performance.

Here are some of the highlights:

Isaac Guerendo is a RB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.99 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 2 out of 1745 RB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/K4OFfjGj1g pic.twitter.com/RuRtevhCsz — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

Isaac Guerendo (@LouisvilleFB) joins De'Von Achane and Keaton Mitchell as the only RBs to reach 24 mph on the 40-yard dash over the last two years.



Guerendo reached a top speed of 24.08 mph en route to a position-best unofficial 4.33s 40 time. pic.twitter.com/Id4ZVWIMIZ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 2, 2024

Isaac Guerendo at the NFL Combine



◽️ 6'0"

◽️ 221 pounds

◽️ 41.5" vertical (1st among RBs)

◽️ 4.33 40-yard dash (1st among RBs) pic.twitter.com/CJpSstJQg3 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 2, 2024

Most athletic RBs to participate at the Combine (Since 2000):

+ According to SPORQ Score



1 Jonathan Stweart (100.0)

2 A.J. Dillon (99.8)

3 Derrick Henry (99.7)

4 Doug Martin (99.5)

5 Saquon Barkley (99.4)

6 LaDainian Tomlinson (99.2)

7 Isaac Guerendo (99.1) pic.twitter.com/y4k3bDflES — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) March 3, 2024

So, yeah, pretty solid weekend.

A handful of scouts have been saying for the last couple of months now that Guerendo fits the profile of a guy who could wind up having a much better professional career than college career. It’s safe to say the early returns on that prediction are pretty positive.