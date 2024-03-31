Louisville adds Charleston transfer James Scott

Charleston freshman forward James Scott announced Sunday that he’s following head coach Pat Kelsey and teammate Reyne Smith to Louisville.

A 6’11, 210-pound forward, Scott averaged just 16 minutes per game last season, but showed glimpses of the potential to be a big-time college player. He blocked 45 shots and shot 79.0 percent from the field, with the majority of his points coming on dunks or other shots around the rim.

Scott and teammate Smith are now the first two official members of Kelsey’s 2024-25 U of L squad.

Rising sophomore point guard Ty-Laur Johnson is the only official Cardinal from last year’s team who has yet to officially enter the transfer portal.