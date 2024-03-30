Louisville drops series in Tallahassee

It sounds like a broken record, but this Louisville team continues to be one pitch, one hit, or one defensive play from winning big games. Dating back to last season, they just can’t find that extra gear to get over the hump. The Cards fell to 17-11, 3-6 in ACC play and have not won a conference series in their last nine tries, compiling a record of 6-21 in that span.

Anytime you play a team like No. 17 Florida State on the road, you must compete in all phases of the game. Tallahassee is an extremely difficult road environment (Louisville is 3-9 at their place since joining the ACC) and when you make errors, base running mistakes, leave runners on base, and lack timely hitting, it is very challenging to beat good teams.

Thursday

Cam Leiter (W, 5-1) was on the mound for the Seminoles and you have to tip your hat as he brought it for the first 5.2 innings, striking out 12 batters. He is a high swing and miss guy, but Notre Dame and Clemson lit him up for 10 runs in his last 9.1 innings of work.

The Cards were able to score a run in the second and third innings to take a 2-0 lead, but Florida State dominated the final 7 frames to take the first game of the series 8-3.

Isaac Humphrey led the offense with a solo home run while Dylan Hoy paced the Cards with 2 hits.

T2 | BANG‼️ @iHumphrey6 with a towering solo blast to start the scoring.



ACCNX#GoCards

Friday

After dropping the series opener, you knew it was going to take a monumental effort for Louisville to win the series with Jamie Arnold on the mound, who entered the weekend as the leader in the country in ERA and top 10 in strikeouts.

This was an extremely unorthodox game for the Seminoles defense, committing 4 errors, allowing 4 unearned runs as Louisville picked up a 5-2 victory to even the series.

Coach McDonnell regularly preaches that he wants his players to “move the baseball” and good things will happen. Point proven.

Louisville was outhit 9 to 5 but was able to secure the win due to the careless mistakes by the Seminoles defense. Of the five hits, four of them went for extra bases led by a home run from Logan Beard, and doubles from Zion Rose, Matt Klein, and Eddie King Jr.

T2 | Oppo time‼️ Beard puts two on the board‼️



ACCNX#GoCards

Speaking of dominant pitching, Evan Webster (W, 3-1) and Tucker Biven (S, 1) were both electric on Friday. Webster tossed the first 6 innings, striking out 8 batters and allowing one run, while Biven picked up his first career save in a 3 inning performance from the bullpen.

Biven has been lights out this season, allowing just 2 runs in 14.1 innings of work. It seems like Dan and Roger have found their go-to guy in big situations. I expect to see a heavy dose of Tucker going forward.

Saturday

With a chance to win a Top 25 series on the road, I thought this team would come out with more spark, show some emotion, but we didn’t see that as the Seminoles took the finale 9-4.

The Cards pounded out 10 hits but could not find that breakthrough at bat to put them in a position to get within striking distance in the later innings.

Gavin Kilen (3-4, 2B, R) led the Cards on offense but almost cost a run after not sliding on a bang-bang play at home plate. The play was reviewed and upheld but shows the continued base running mistakes and lack of focus that Coach McDonnell has alluded to.

In the absence of injured Patrick Forbes, Riley Phillips (L, 1-2) got the start for Louisville and kept the opposition on their toes until they saw him the second time around the lineup. Carson Liggett, Justin West, Jared Lessman, and Will Koger rounded out the final 4 innings from the bullpen.

Looking Ahead

This team needs to find some answers and the sooner, the better. They travel down 64 on Tuesday night against No. 24 Kentucky (23-4, 7-1 SEC), a team that is as hot as anyone in the country. They have won all three conference series and still have one game to play against Ole Miss on Sunday. The Wildcats are currently No. 9 in the RPI.

Next weekend, the Cards will host No. 22 North Carolina State, who just swept Notre Dame, followed by a three-game series with No. 9 Virginia at home.

You can blame it on pitching, defensive miscues, lack of timely hitting, mental mistakes on the base paths, take your pick. Either way, this team must find a way to get back to playing a much cleaner version of Louisville baseball if they want to get back to the postseason.

Coach McDonnell and Co. are 14-3 against Kentucky in their last 17 meetings. Let’s go do the damn thing and start a winning streak. First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM, but they are calling for severe weather early in the week. Stay tuned.