Bracket set for 2024 ACC women’s basketball tournament

Louisville’s regular season-ending loss to Notre Dame on Sunday cost the Cardinals one of the four double byes for next week’s ACC women’s basketball tournament in Greensboro.

The good news? The Cards might not have to wait long for a shot at some revenge.

Louisville, the No. 5 seed in the tournament, will open postseason play on Thursday at 11 a.m. when they face either 12-seed Clemson or 13-seed Boston College. The ACC Network will have the television coverage of the contest.

Should U of L win, they would then move on to face the 4th-seeded Fighting Irish on Friday at 11 a.m. The ACC Network will also have the television coverage for that contest.

A win over Notre Dame would send Louisville to Saturday’s first semifinal, which tips off at noon on ACCN. Sunday’s championship game is set for a 1 p.m. tip on ESPN.

Here’s the complete bracket: