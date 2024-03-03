Louisville takes care of business, sweeps Youngstown State

Louisville (7-4) did what they are supposed to do against teams like Youngstown State (0-9) over the weekend, sweeping the Penguins and outscoring them by a total of 38-8 over three games. After dropping the first four games of the season, Louisville has now strung seven consecutive wins together and have a great deal of momentum heading into the fourth week of the season.

The Cardinals did a lot of things right over the weekend, increasing their team batting average to .344 while lowering their ERA to 4.61.

Although he was hitless on Sunday, Brandon Anderson has been dominant in his return after missing the first few games to begin the season. Anderson (5-10, HR, 4 RBI over the weekend) opted not to play summer ball to stay in Louisville and hit the weights in order to add some pop to his bat. In seven games, he’s batting a cool .522 with 2 home runs, one double, and 15 RBI in 23 at bats. I’d say it worked.

B2 | Make it 15 RBIs in 15 ABs for @brananderson8.



ACCNX#GoCards

Luke Napleton is beginning to show glimpses of the power we witnessed during his tenure at Quincy University. Over the weekend, Napleton was 4-8 with a HR, 2B, and 2 RBI. He tattooed this hanging breaking ball on Sunday for his second home run of the season.

B3 | SEE YOU LATER‼️ Napes with a visit to the bleachers.



ACCNX#GoCards | @lukenapes15

This is cool...

Pretty cool his mom was sitting in the berm & got the home run ball! — Creighton Harley (@CreightonHarley) March 4, 2024

Michael Lippe (5-10, 3 RBI, 3 R), Gavin Kilen (5-12, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R), and Ryan McCoy (3-9, HR, 2B, 2 RBI) are each contributing at a high level for a team that continues to throw out a different lineup every game. I’ve often said that the coaching staff would like to have their lineup established by the time ACC play rolls around, but after seeing how they have approached the lineup this season, I think it will continue to be a fluid situation.

It is not a bad problem to have as Coach McDonnell has multiple players that could start at every position on any given day and remain competitive.

Logan Beard (2), Eddie King Jr., and Isaac Humphrey also homered for Louisville this weekend.

On the mound, Sebastian Gongora (W, 1-0) picked up his first win as a Louisville Cardinal on Friday afternoon, tying a career high with 10 strikeouts. He turned the ball over to Kade Grundy, who was dominant in 2 innings of relief, striking out 5 of the 9 batters he faced.

Evan Webster (W, 1-0) also picked up his first win of the season after throwing yet another gem on Saturday. The lefty tossed 6 shutout innings, striking out 6 batters, lowering his ERA to 0.64.

Tucker Biven has yet to allow a run in 4 innings of relief work this season, chipped in with 3 strikeouts in 2 innings.

On Sunday, Patrick Forbes started for the second consecutive weekend after missing the start of the season due to injury. Forbes (4 IP, ER, H, 6 K) is showing a lot more life on his fastball this year and looks very comfortable on the mound compared to a season ago. The staff appears to be easing him back into the rotation which is likely why his day ended after 4 innings on Sunday.

Freshman Ty Starke (W, 1-0) picked up the win in relief after throwing 1.1 innings of no run baseball. Parker Detmers, Will Koger, and Kayden Campbell closed out the final 3.2 innings to preserve the victory.

Final Thoughts

It was a “get right” weekend for Louisville who was able to use 12 different pitchers and a multitude of defensive lineups. These series are crucial for the players to become comfortable playing with new guys and it also gives the coaching staff the opportunity to put players in situations to see how they respond.

The Cards are scheduled to host Morehead State on Tuesday at 3 PM before welcoming Northwestern next weekend. Coach McDonnell discussed the possibility of moving the Morehead game to Monday or Wednesday due to anticipated weather.

Northwestern, like Louisville, started slow to begin the season, but the Wildcats have now rolled off four wins in a row. It will be the first time this season that Louisville has played a P5 opponent.

Let’s keep this thing rollin.