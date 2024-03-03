Cards Fall to the Irish 74-58

A Tale of Two Halves: It was the best of halves, it was the worst of halves.

In the first half Louisville played tough defense and wore Notre Dame down. Everything seemed to be clicking and the Cards had a 36-29 lead going into halftime. In the second half everything fell apart.

Coach Walz talked about the first half saying, “We actually executed. We ran our offense and did a really nice job and got some good shots and it was really nice. I thought we played with composure defensively. We came up with big stops. We made them work.”

However he was less enthused about the following half, “It was a bad half. I thought we did some really good things in the first half defensively. That’s where we did such a good job and then for some reason we lost our defensive intensity there in the second half..... plus we also couldn’t score the ball.” Louisville missed 14 shots in a row and Notre Dame outscored them 30-10 in the third quarter.

He said, “I told them that we are like a Jekyll and Hyde right now and that’s not really a good thing. We played with so much energy for 40 minutes against Florida State and then we came out here for 20 minutes and played really, really well. And then our next 20 was poor and you can’t do that if you want to be an elite team.”

Sydney Taylor led the Cards in scoring with 11. Kiki Jefferson and Merissah Russell both had 9 points apiece. Olivia Cochran had 7 points and 6 rebounds.

With this loss Louisville did not clinch a double-bye in the ACC Tournament. They will be a 5 seed and play on Thursday at 11AM. The game can be seen on the ACC Network.