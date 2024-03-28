Video, transcript: Pat Kelsey introductory press conference

It’s hard to “lose the introductory press conference” in most situations, but goodness, this was damn near perfect by Pat Kelsey.

I’m ready to go.

Video:

Transcript:

Dr. Kim Schatzel Opening Statement

“Good afternoon, everyone and it is a very, very good afternoon for UofL’s men’s basketball program, our department of athletics, the university, the city of Louisville and for all members of Card Nation from across Kentucky and the US. We are here to welcome our new head of men’s basketball program, Pat Kelsey, to the University of Louisville.

“I’ll ask Josh to formally introduce Coach Kelsey in a moment. I want to begin by acknowledging and thanking Josh Heird for his incredible, incredible leadership of our Department of Athletics. This search that brought to us the absolute right coach and leader for this incredible men’s basketball program and our university. Josh, I cannot thank you enough for your partnership and your leadership. I know that every single day UofL Athletics is in the very best hands and because of your leadership, we have an incredibly bright future. All adding to the University of Louisville’s position as a preeminent national institution known for excellence in academics and athletics.

“When Josh and I discussed what he wanted a coach to lead our men’s basketball program, this is what he told me. He wanted a person of high character, someone who has a proven track record of building outstanding programs, an outstanding teacher and mentor to his players who expects excellence on the court, in the classroom and in the community. Someone who will energize our fans and embrace our community, a dynamic individual who will welcome the responsibility that comes with leading one of the most legendary programs in men’s collegiate basketball ever. And of course, someone who leaves it all out there and is committed to win.

“The goal from day one was to get the best coach, get the best fit to lead Cardinal Basketball for many, many years to come. After talking this through with Josh, after hearing the opinions of basketball experts and others who know our culture and know our community and after meeting Coach Kelsey and his wonderful, wonderful family, I am confident, I am so confident that we got this right. So, I want to take a moment again to thank you state my sincerest appreciation for the countless hours Josh and his team have put into the search. I want to thank him and his family, Abby, Hadley, and Gus. I know you’ve missed some basketball games, some sporting events and probably some dinners. So, I just want to say thank you so much for all you’ve done to support all of us and Josh during these times. And I want to congratulate Josh for this home run, or seeing that it is basketball, all net hire in Coach Kelsey. Josh, please make this introduction and thank you everyone.”

Josh Heird Opening Statement

“Thank you, Dr. Schatzel. Lot of people here, which is awesome. Knock out a few thank you’s here real quick. My staff. I have been running around and I feel like I’ve been here there and everywhere in the last couple of weeks. I’m not going to single anybody out, I’m just going to say every one of you, you rock. I absolutely love what we’re doing with our department, our culture. Just everybody on that staff. Thank you, thank you, thank you for everything that you’ve done through this process.

“Dr. Schatzel thank you so much, your counsel, your support, your guidance to this search, it means a lot. Abby, Gus and Hadley, thank you. You guys do a lot for me. Keep me centered, and at the end of the day, I know that everything’s going to be okay. So, thank you. Anyone who offered support and guidance, there was a lot of you, thank you.

“I headed into this search under the idea that this process was going to be exactly that, a search. I wasn’t focused on targeting a few names because of their win-loss record. I wasn’t focused on finding someone who would win the press conference. I was focused on having as many conversations as possible in order to find the right leader for this program. I was focused on finding someone who would fit this university and this city. I was focused on finding someone who would put the work in to win games and build this program back to greatness. I wanted to find a coach who understood what it meant to build a program. Over 12 years as a head coach, Pat Kelsey has built two of them, Winthrop and the College of

Charleston. Both great institutions, but hard places to build sustained success. 11 regular season and conference championships at those places.

“I wanted to find a leader who understood and could adapt to the changing landscape in college athletics. College of Charleston has one of one of the more well-resourced NIL programs outside of the power six. I asked Pat how he was going to adapt to the various rule changes that are undoubtedly coming to college athletics. His answer was simple, we’re going to tackle it the same way we tackled NIL, we’re going to run towards it. Pat and his staff are going to be prepared for whatever the future holds. I want someone who can communicate and connect with the fans, that’s this guy. Pat Kelsey understands that fans are the lifeblood of a successful, sustained program. He understands that while stacking wins is important, it’s also important for the fans to feel connected to this program. I wanted someone who has the ability to navigate all of the responsibilities outside of coaching his team that this job demands. This job is big. This job is hard. It demands a lot. This job will impact your family. You have to know that from the first day you take this job, there is never a day off. There is no, yesterday didn’t go well and no one noticed. If you’re willing to embrace that and you’re prepared to navigate that, this is one of the best jobs in the world. Pat is prepared to navigate and manage all that comes with this job. I had to have someone with an endless amount of energy, someone with a passion for what they do. Pat texted me yesterday, ‘Give me the name of three people I need to reach out to today.’ I think I gave him eight. He texted back and said, done. We were discussing the roster and the transfer portal last night at about midnight. I had a text waiting for me this morning at 5:30. Passion, energy, intensity box has been checked.

“I wanted someone who was organized, detail oriented and understands the complexities of managing a group of staff and student athletes. As I asked around, it was evident Pat knows exactly what he wants from each of his staff members. His staff will understand the expectations in this program. The student athletes in this program will represent UofL with class and humility. Everyone in his organization will be held accountable. I wanted a guy who develops a culture of winning. Culture wins in business, in sports, culture wins. Every day everyone in your organization creates your culture by what they value, believe, think, say and do. Pat studies culture, he studies leadership, he studies great organizations. Pat’s pursuit of an exceptional culture is endless. Pat fits the culture of this athletic department. I wanted a coach whose core values reflected the core values of our president and my leadership. A coach who refuses to compromise when it comes to integrity, honesty, hard work and treating people the right way. A coach who no matter what the situation, I know he will make the right decision. That is Pat Kelsey.

“Lastly, I wanted a winner. This guy sitting up here as a winner in everything that he does. The conversations I had with coaches, AD’s, conference commissioners, there was a consistent theme. Pat Kelsey is a winner, plain and simple. This search took longer than people wanted it to, I understand that. But I was not going to compromise on any of those traits I’ve just discussed. This hire means too much to say this guy is pretty good, but. I don’t have to say that about Pat Kelsey, we found the absolute best guy for the job. Johnny, Ruthie, Caroline, Lisa, welcome to Louisville. We’re so excited for you to be part of the Cardinal family. And Pat, it’s an honor to introduce you as the head coach of the Louisville men’s basketball program.”

Pat Kelsey Opening Statement

“Coaches don’t like turnovers. Whether it’s football, basketball, turnovers are a bad thing. Josh picked me up on an aircraft this morning in Charleston, South Carolina about 10:27 and I committed my first turnover and hopefully it’ll be the last of the day. I walk up to him and my shirt had the slightest tint of blue. And he goes, ‘how far is your house from here?’ Man, look at this. Look at the passion that this fan base has. Dr. Schatzel said it the right way. And I don’t think I can articulate it the way you did, but one of the most historic, tradition rich programs in the history of college basketball. You just feel it. You step off that airplane, you walk down the street, Card Nation is everywhere.

I have this recurring dream. And it happened again last night, and I got a great night’s sleep. He offered me the job. Obviously, the Board of Trustees had to approve it. But I felt really good. Last couple of nights, I didn’t sleep really well. I wanted that call. I wanted to be here bad. But when I fell asleep, that dream came back. Good news – I was at the pearly gates. That’s a good deal. I walk in and St. Peter meets me. He says welcome, let me show you around. We walked down the street. He starts showing me

a few neighborhoods and there’s a house out in the distance and it has kind of a red and navy blue tint and a Jayhawk down there on the door and he goes, “Man, that’s where Bill Self lives.” Walk down a little bit further and there’s a cul-de-sac with two houses. A mason blue one and a dark navy one. He says yep, that’s Scott Drew and Dusty May – they live there. That’s cool. So we walk down further and further and further. We come to this big deal. I’m talking impressive, big crib, manicured, with a Bentley. It’s blue. It’s got a UK on it. He goes, that’s where Coach Calipari lives. Good for him. We go farther down and out in the distance, the moon light is hitting perfect at dusk. The biggest deal you’ve ever seen and it’s covered in red. And there’s a big Cardinal on it. I’m like St Peter, that’s me. He goes no, I say is it Denny Crum, Rick Pitino? He said, “son, that’s where God lives.”

Who is Pat Kelsey? I try to keep my life simple. There’s a quote I believe in that says true genius is the result of an uncluttered mind. Try to keep it simple. You fundraisers out there, I’m pretty good at fundraising but I can’t golf. I like to draw and paint stuff like that. But I’m about three things – my faith, my family, and Louisville basketball. Faith is my center, my strength. God is great. The opportunity that I have here today is 100% all God. Family. If I were you, I’d buy stock in the Louisville bookstore because the amount of gear that’s going to be bought by the Kelsey family (is a lot). Coming down from Cincinnati, my mom’s one of ten (kids), my dad’s one of nine (kids). I have 52 first cousins. They’re all kind of in that I- 275 loop and pretty darn close to the KFC Yum! Center. My four most prized possessions in the world are my beautiful Ruthie, my gorgeous Caroline, my best buddy Johnny “ballgame.” You’re going to ask me questions about recruiting and all that stuff. You want to know if I can recruit? Meet my wife Lisa. I’m just praying that she doesn’t hit the transfer portal. The good news, I was her third choice and that worked out really well.

Former players – there’s too many out there to name. I Googled top 50 players in the history of Louisville basketball and almost fell down. It’s wow and who’s who. I’m gonna miss many of them so I’m not going to name one. You could go on and on and on and on. This is your program. This is your program. You don’t ever have to call, you never have to ask, you want to come to practice – show up. This is your program. You built this. You put banners up in the rafters. I’m lucky to be the steward right now and lead this thing into the next era. But this is your program. I’m not going to name all of them. But I’m going to name one. Kenny Payne. Obviously, it didn’t work out the way we wanted it but he is a major, major, major part of Card Nation. And he is welcome back here like everybody else. He’s a world class human being. I don’t know him well, but I know a ton of people that know him. And we’re really proud of who he is and that he’s a Cardinal. Former coaches. I can’t name them all but I mentioned a couple in my story before. I can’t believe it. I’m going to grace the same sidelines, maybe a different building, as the great Denny Crum and the great Rick Pitino.

What’s my philosophy? We don’t have enough time to go into all that. But you could simplify it and it boils down to a couple things. One, culture eats strategy for lunch. Culture eats strategy for lunch. You better have a strategy, an offensive philosophy. I have one I really believe in. It’s been successful. Defensively, I have one that’s been very, very successful. In recruiting, we have a philosophy that we believe in and metrics that we study, and intangibles that we evaluate. And all those strategies are great. How do you guard your pick and roll, set play, there’s a bunch of them. But it pales in comparison to the strength and the belief and the buy-in of your culture. We call it 25 strong and you’re one of them. Who are you? A fan base. You make us great. You’re one of our major strengths and we need you to bring it. Be the best fan base in America. I get you’re very knowledgeable, very opinionated and that’s what I signed up for. Bring it. But I’m telling you, we need you on the ship. So let’s go. The 25 includes the walk-on point guard, the starting point guard, the head coach, the student manager, the director of basketball operations, the strength coach, the academic advisor. There might be more than 25 but that’s significant because we want to live in the top 25. Compete for ACC championships and compete to hang banners for National Championships. All 25 people, no rule or no job is more or less important that anybody else’s. But do your job like the best in the country. Do your job with excellence every single day. That’s at the heart of our culture. On the floor, our cultural blueprint contains three things. Relentless effort, competitive excellence and the power of the unit. Relentless effort is going as hard as you can every time for about 46 and a half seconds. That’s the average time between whistles in a game. What do we achieve by that? We’re tougher. We’re tougher than any situation or opponent we’ll face. Two, competitive excellence. That’s every rep is a game rep. That’s doing your job to the best of your ability every single time. What do we

achieve by that? You’re ready when your name is called. When the lights are the brightest, when the moments the biggest. You’re ready for that moment because you had excellence in everything you do. Three, power the unit. Power the unit is the uncommon commitment to the guy next to me. It’s not my points. It’s not my rebounds. It’s not my scout. It’s not my recruit. It’s us. It’s being so motivated. Not only to be a professional basketball player, but it can’t supersede the commitment to the guy next to power the unit. It’s based on the most powerful force in the universe. Love. You say that’s corny. We’re a loved program. I love my players and I tell them that every single day.

I want to finish with a couple of thank yous. My mentor Skip Prosser taught me a whole lot. The thing I recite to our players every day and if they forget everything about playing for me, they remember this. Never delay gratitude. Never delay gratitude. Thank you, being appreciative. I’m so blessed to be here. His (Josh Heird) belief in me the faith that it took and the belief to pull the trigger on this guy. Thank you. I won’t let you down.

I want to thank the College of Charleston. I want to thank the city of Charleston. It’s been home. It’s a special place to me, it’s a special place to my family. Taking two teenage girls out of high school. It’s not easy. That place was home. My athletic director, Matt Roberts. He’s a stud. He’s a big reason why we build championships. I thank the administration there and I thank the city of Charleston. The Board of Trustees for believing in me and having trust and faith in Josh’s decision. ULAA Board, thank you for all you do and your support and your belief in me. The alumni, the fans, the city of Louisville. What a special place this is. I grew up 75 miles north of here. This place has identity. It has a culture, it has pride. Are we the south? Are we the Midwest? We’re both. Thank you. I am so excited to get started. Go Cards.”

(On the fan base suffering)

“This fan base, this basketball program has been through a lot in the last 15 years, and we’re coming off of two of the historically worst seasons in the history of it. How do you turn it around and win in the next six or seven months? We have a formula in our program, and I live my life by it. And our players told it to those guys earlier. E plus R equals O. E are events and circumstances that you can’t do anything about. The O is the outcome that you want to achieve. Can’t do anything really about that, but you can do something about the next thing. That’s your response. So you ask how we are going to go about it? The next thing we do, the next recruiting meeting, the next repetition in the weight room, the next individual workout, the next thing that we do is the most important thing in the history of our program. And we’re gonna be great at that. Now we’re gonna be great at the next thing, and then we’re gonna be great at the next thing. And by having excellence in that daily process, I’m a strong believer, and we have proof that the results end up taking care of themselves. What I need is faith from you guys. Hang with us.

(On why you stayed with the process)

“This process was long. Your name was attached to this process for quite a long time. What kept

you in it? I expressed to Josh (Heird) that I would run there, swim. It’s the best job in the United States of America. I’d run there. He knew how bad I wanted it. I put blinders on and I kept working for the

people that signed my paychecks and that’s College of Charleston. We recruited our butt off,

loved up on our players who prepare for next season, but I was ready when my name was called. Competitive excellence. I’ve been preparing for that interview my entire life, it’s the ultimate job,

the pinnacle of my professional career. I need to say something else because I did talk about family. It is hard on teenagers to leave their friends and their high school. There are questions sometimes like, well Dad, we’re really happy where we’re at. You talk about a supportive family and wife. And they said, we’re wind at your back, let’s go. It won’t be easy as the transition occurs, but we did this thing together, and worked our butt off. It’s not my championships, and it’s not my Coach of the Year awards, it’s us. It’s my family that supports me. Lisa takes care of stuff at home, the caliber of individuals that my children are 100% because of the job she does. I work my butt off, I’m not home very much. I try to have quality over quantity, but that’s us. It’s coach of the year or staff of the year. When he made that call, I was ready. It’s kinda funny. I think I could add my SATs score times two to get to Josh. He’s crazy smart. We’re different. I really think that’s why we really really hit it off. His Ying is my Yang, so to speak. As you can tell, maybe a little bit more of a showman, I guess you could say, and I would have built up the commitment in the ask to a boom, boom, boom, bam, and then I stand up cheer, fist pump, like we do when a kid commits to us.

He was offering me the job, but I had to stop him and go, are you offering me the job? He goes, yes and I went crazy. It was awesome. You got to be who you are and he’s an

unbelievable version of himself. My saying is, there’s a civil rights leader named Francie Davis that gave this speech at the University of Utah, convocation and again, it’s another thing I live my life by. He said his mother taught him growing up in rural Georgia, this saying “Be who you is, and not who you ain’t,

because if you ain’t who you is, you is who you aint.” Be true to yourself. Billy Shakespeare said it better, “To thine ownself be true”.

(What would Skip [Prosser] say to you right now)

“Eddie DeChellis, who’s the head coach of the United States Naval Academy, was best friends with Skip

Prosser. Eddie was at Penn State and crushed it there, went to multiple NCAA tournaments. East Tennessee State and one of the toughest jobs in the country at the Naval Academy. He is one of the people who picked up the mantle in terms of mentorship that Skip provided for me after he passed away. Another one is a legendary high school coach in the city of Cincinnati from Elder High School who is sitting in the stands today, who was in my wedding, and I love him like a brother – Coach Joe Schoenfeld. Guys like that, my wife Lisa, Eddie DeChellis. Coach Dechellis sent me a text today – this is something Skip would say, and you would have to know him – but he texted me and put it in quotes, and I could hear Skip saying it. He goes, “Hey, ED, how about our guy Kels? How about our guy Kels?” So, I think he’s looking down here smiling today.”

(On recruiting players on this UofL team)

“Maybe an hour and a half ago, I had a chance to meet the team and to address them and lay out what Coach Kelsey is all about – some of the things I’ve talked about here. Over the last thirty hours since you offered me the job – you’ve probably heard this expression before – I feel like I’ve been drinking out of a fire hose with a straw with all the stuff coming at us. Just like many of those young men who have entered the transfer portal to evaluate other opportunities and what potentially could be better for them, whether it is potentially to be here at the University of Louisville or to go elsewhere. I’m in that same process as well, in terms of evaluating them. I haven’t had a chance – started to and I have to jump into it even more. Whether it’s calling around, talking to high school coaches and people who know them, really peeling away the onion to find out the type of people they are and what other people say about them. Then, I’ll have the chance to meet with them all one-on-one over the next 72 hours or so. In the transfer portal world, everything moves very fast so we’re going to try to be really efficient with that process. But I told them, whether it’s some of the players that we had at Charleston, it’s a new era. First of all, you can’t take it personal when a player goes into the transfer portal. Before the transfer portal era, if you had four guys going into the transfer portal, people would say, “What’s going on, the ceiling’s falling.” It’s just how it is now. I think kids have every right and every opportunity, just like a coach does. I just left a school and, a day later, I’m the head coach of the next school. I 100% think they have the same option and opportunity, especially when a new coach comes in that they don’t know very well. But they got a good taste of who Coach Kelsey was, PK is what a lot of the players called me back in Charleston. It was about a 20-minute session where it was like okay, this is who this guy is, because I’m going to be who I am. Great question, that’s going to go on over the next several days.”

(What is your timeline for building a staff? Do you foresee many people from Charleston coming here with you?)

“I mentioned my coach of the year and staff of the year award. My staff is magnificent. You talk about guys that buy into the 25-year strong and are as loyal as the days are long. They are skilled in schematics, teaching, coaching, Xs and Os and player development. Their ability is to build relationships, build rapport, love on players, recruit, and sell. The guys in the administrative roles eat, sleep and drink what they do. It’s why we win. Culture is the machine behind the scenes. Those guys are coming here in different situations. I think the energy bus talks about getting the right people in the right seat on the bus. There might be some guys here and some guys there. We’re looking at potentially bringing someone or a couple from the outside for certain aspects. All of that is in the process of being decided right now. But those guys are why we win. I am the guy that gets the press conference or the contract. You don’t have to be the smartest one in the room in business. You don’t. There’s a lot of guys out here that are much

smarter than me. You don’t have to be the smartest in the room, but you have to have the smartest room. The staff is really, really important.”

For Josh Heird (You described the process as long. When did you see him as the choice in the next stage of this process.)

“I’ll back up for a couple of years. The first time Pat [Kelsey] and I had a conversation was when Winthrop came in here and we hosted those games around the bubble. I don’t know if anybody remembers that or if anybody could even attend those games. I vaguely remember we were waiting on some test results or something and I just happened to spend about 30 minutes in a locker room chatting with him. And I was just impressed with that conversation. Fast forward to the NCAA tournament in the bubble in Indianapolis and it was the first round game against Villanova. I went up there and watched that game. I specifically remember Jay saying, “I don’t really know a lot about that team or that coach, but those guys are good. They play hard and they know exactly what they’re doing.” So that was a precursor to our first conversation we had which was the Friday before Selection Sunday. I’ll tell you this, while this guy was at Charleston, he wasn’t very worried about this job. He was getting his guys ready for the NCAA tournament. So you have to navigate some of that. I’m trying to make sure we’re doing this as expeditiously as we can and he’s focused on his guys. As the search unfolded we continued to have more conversations and get to where we are today.”

(On the NIL Landscape and are you competitive in that field and recruiting his College of Charleston players?

“I can’t answer that. Doesn’t matter where they played. It’s what’s the right fit for us and what’s the right fit for them. Those young men, everyone in that locker room that I had to have a tough meeting with them yesterday, with kids that I love, who helped us cut down nets, hang banners, are very, very good players. We got to speed this thing up, I got to get to work. In terms of your other question, we always push. There is never enough and you’re always going to push. I haven’t had a chance to get involved as much or meet a lot of people. Like he said (Josh Heird), he gave me eight really important names last night and contacts. I asked for 20 of them. So you’re always going to push. In terms of the exact details of all that same question that he asked, those are talks and those are discussions that we will have as we move forward here, over the next 24 hours, 48 hours.”

(On the program being broken)

“Ready to rock. Let’s go. I mean that was in the past, what’s happening out in the future. We all know where we want to go. Everybody in this room knows where we want to go. Right? It’s about getting to work and getting after it. The next thing.”

(On Chris Mack saying you were the right person for the job and what should you expect)

“Obviously, you know, Chris and I go way back. We’re both from Cincinnati and worked under Coach (Skip) Prosser. You know, obviously, as somebody that has stood at this podium and sat in that seat, he’s very informative and very knowledgeable about everything. So, you know, picking his brain, that’s what coaches do. Coach (Jeff Brohm), you know, he’s innovative as heck, man, like they’re running these new options, read options, all this stuff, but most stuff in coaching is stolen, right, or borrowed or all that stuff. We all ask, we call, especially head coaches, man, like that seat’s lonely. Assistants, they think they know everything, right, and that six inches from where the assistant sits to where I sit is like six miles, but they got all the answers. You know, when you got to start making the decisions, it’s a little bit of a different deal. So yeah, I touched base with him, and it was very helpful and informative. I’ve known him for a long, long time.”

(On identity on offensive and defensive side of the ball)

“There’s a guy named Nick Nurse, who I think is one of the most innovative basketball leaders of modern basketball. He’s the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. By dumb luck, he walked in my basketball office at Wake eight years ago. His wife was a volleyball assistant, it was his fiancé at the time. He walked in, he was an assistant in the NBA, and he asked if he could come to practice. I was like “Heck yeah.” So he watched our workouts, we do a lot of things, and then afterwards, he starts kind of introducing me to modern basketball thought in terms of applying analytics to your offensive approach. They were way,

way, way, way ahead of the curve when they were doing it. He was part of the Houston Rockets

organization, Daryl Morey, those guys. He was their G-League coach and he really started to put his own spin on things. He’s just become a great resource and a treasure trove with his text messages, my meetings with him, I’ve gone and met with him in the summers, and so a lot of it is drawn from that. You know, everybody, when they stand up in the press conference, says “We’re going to play an exciting style. We’re going to play fast. We’re going to do this.” We are fast paced, or usually in the top tier of college basketball in terms of number of possessions in our game, but a big part of our philosophy is, it sounds really, really simple, but it’s true. The highest percentage shots in the game, we want the most of those. I’m not going to sit here and give out all my secrets to everybody out there, but there’s a way that we generate those shots, and there’s a certain type of player that we look for specifically from a metric standpoint that kind of fits what we do in a lot of different areas, position by position, but it applies well to our system. Now besides those metrics, as I said, there’s five intangibles that we also evaluate. It doesn’t matter how talented you are, you have to fit these things in terms of stuff that you can’t measure, one of them being toughness, and I won’t give you the rest of them, because again, we want to keep our secrets here.”