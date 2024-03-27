Louisville sets Thursday press conference to announce Pat Kelsey as new men’s basketball coach

The next chapter of Louisville basketball will begin on Thursday, March 27.

U of L has announced that the school will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday “related to the leadership of the men’s basketball program.” Both athletics director Josh Heird and president Kim Schatzel will speak.

Unless something crazy happens over the course of the next 20 hours — something that can’t be ruled out given the last few weeks/years — Louisville will announce that Pat Kelsey is taking over as head coach of its men’s basketball program.

Kelsey, a Cincinnati native, has a career head coaching record of 261-122 (68.1 percent). He led Winthrop to four conference championships and two trips to the NCAA tournament during his nine seasons with the Eagles. He then went to Charleston, where he has won two conference championships and made two NCAA tournaments in three seasons.

Regardless of where you are on the excitement meter about this, the page is finally about to turn.