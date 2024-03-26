Louisville blasts Cincinnati, 11-5

Louisville (16-9, 2-4 ACC) belted three home runs on Tuesday night to power their way past Cincinnati (15-11, 3-3 Big 12) to win their third straight game over their old rival. It was a shootout to start the game with all 16 runs coming in the first 5 innings, but the bats cooled off as the evening progressed.

The Bearcats scored 5 runs off Freshman Colton Hartman, but Carson Liggett (W, 1-1), Jared Lessman, Parker Detmers, and Justin West kept the visitors off the scoreboard for the final 6.2 innings.

The five pitchers combined to strike out 11 batters, led by Hartman with 4.

At the plate, the Cards pounded out 15 hits, including 3 home runs, 3 doubles, and 2 triples. Ryan McCoy, Logan Beard, and Dylan Hoy each went yard for the good guys.

Here is Hoy’s first home run in a Louisville uniform:

Matt Klein (3) and Alex Alicea (2) each chipped in with a multi-hit game.

Freshman Zion Rose is really finding his groove as his role has increased, hitting .391 (9-for-23) over his last six games. He was a home run away from a cycle against Cincinnati and earned the start in CF after primarily assuming the DH role as of recently. With all the movement in the lineup over the last few weeks, Rose has been a constant and reliable bat for Coach McDonnell.

Tuesday night was the annual Cancer Awareness Night and as always, Asaad Ali knocked it out of the park with this one. Check out this video of the players and coaches talking about the meaning behind the patches and loved ones they honored.

Tuesday, we'll wear special ribbons honoring loved ones' fight with cancer.



These are the stories of some of those individuals.#GoCards x ️ pic.twitter.com/tXgp0GFAUh — Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) March 25, 2024

Weekend Ahead

Louisville has a short turn around as they head to Tallahassee for a series with the No. 17 Seminoles that starts Thursday at 6:00 PM. Florida State (20-3, 3-3 ACC) was undefeated until Clemson swept them over the weekend, but the Seminoles led by at least 4 runs in each game.

This will be a great opportunity for the Cards to pick up a few quality wins and beef up their resume, but they won’t come easy. Louisville is 2-7 in Tallahassee since joining the ACC and Coach Link Jarrett has his squad rolling this season, run ruling No. 6 Florida on Tuesday night.

Friday’s contest is scheduled for 6:00 PM while the finale on Saturday will begin at 2:00 PM.