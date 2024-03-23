Dusty May picks Michigan

Plot twist.

According to multiple reports, Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May is leaving to accept the head coaching job at Michigan. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.

May was also heavily pursued by both Louisville and Vanderbilt, with many locally believing that May’s eventual signing with U of L was little more than a formality.

With May off the board, Josh Heird could turn his attention back to some of the other names that have been tossed around for the last several weeks: UCLA’s Mick Cronin, Arkansas’ Eric Musselman, Charleston’s Pat Kelsey, Indiana State’s Josh Schertz, TCU’s Jamie Dixon, or another candidate still coaching in the NCAA tournament.

One name that I do believe Heird has been considering as a potential contingency plan if May fell through: Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams.

Look, Heird stated outright last week that he wanted someone who was going to “crawl” for this job. That clearly wasn’t May, who had also been considered by many to be an Ohio State lean before the Buckeyes gave interim head coach Jake Diebler the full-time gig.

What happens next is fascinating. Fingers remain crossed.