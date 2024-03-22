 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Louisville fans bought $8,000 worth of Oakland basketball shirts

If you have hate in your heart let it out.

By Mike Rutherford
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - First Round - Pittsburgh Photo by Justin K. Aller/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

During his media availability on Friday afternoon, Oakland basketball coach Greg Kampe revealed that two things happened in the wake of his team’s stunning upset of Kentucky the night before:

1) The university’s website received so much traffic that it crashed.

2) The university sold $8,000 worth of t-shirts to buyers from the Louisville area code.

I don’t think that’s when they’re going to be wearing them, Greg.

World’s most beautiful rivalry.

