Louisville fans bought $8,000 worth of Oakland basketball shirts

During his media availability on Friday afternoon, Oakland basketball coach Greg Kampe revealed that two things happened in the wake of his team’s stunning upset of Kentucky the night before:

1) The university’s website received so much traffic that it crashed.

2) The university sold $8,000 worth of t-shirts to buyers from the Louisville area code.

“We sold $8,000 worth of t-shirts to Louisville last night”



The Louisville-Kentucky rivalry runs DEEP #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/RNbgDfS8v6 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2024

I don’t think that’s when they’re going to be wearing them, Greg.

World’s most beautiful rivalry.