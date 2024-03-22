Louisville’s Season Ends With 1st Round Loss

If this was your first time watching Louisville this year then this game was a perfect CliffsNotes version of the entire season. A stellar quarter which saw the Cards take an 18 point lead and then an inexplicable implosion filled with unforced turnovers and lackluster defense. In the end Merissah Russell’s half-court prayer bounced off the rim and Louisville had their first 1st round loss under Jeff Walz going down 71-69.

Olivia Cochran was tenacious but unfortunately saddled with foul trouble (as were several of her teammates.). She finished the game with a double-double scoring 17 points and getting 10 rebounds. Nina Rickards had 12 points. Merissah Russell came off the bench and had 9 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Coach Walz said, “It was just a really, really bad second and third quarter for us and it’s been kind of the story of our year unfortunately. We’ll have two solid quarters and then we’ll have two where we just don’t play well and not just on the offensive end, it’s the defensive end. So we’re going to have to go back now and with the players we have returning we need to evaluate what can we do as coaches to help change that.

Coach Walz said, “I love this group and I told them in the locker room it’s been one of the most enjoyable seasons that I’ve had. Had no drama. They’re great kids.” However he added, “It just sucks. Nobody wants to go out this way. It was a rollercoaster of a year.”

He said, “O and Riss, I’m really proud of them. They competed. They fought. We just didn’t make some plays when you had to make plays. You tip your hat to them [Middle Tennessee] they made some big shots when it mattered.” He added, “Every possession this time of year you have to play with urgency. Every possession matters. Every single one. Unfortunately we didn’t do a great job of playing every possession with that type of urgency.”

He finished with, “It sucks. We’ve had a ton of success here in post-season play and this is not what we’re used to. I’ll take the responsibility for that. I’ve got to get back to doing things the way I’ve done in the past.... I need to demand more from them.”

Coach Walz is optimistic about the future pic.twitter.com/b3YSN07a2V — Rachel (@snicklefritz35) March 22, 2024

So that concludes the 2023-2024 Louisville women’s basketball season. Thanks for reading and see you next year. Go Cards.