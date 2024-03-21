Scott Drew: “We’re staying at Baylor”

Any thought that Scott Drew’s comments during an interview with a Waco radio station on Wednesday weren’t definitive enough to completely kill the thought of the coach making a move to Louisville have been put to bed today.

During his pre-NCAA tournament media availability on Thursday, Drew was once again asked about receiving “interest from other teams.” His answer left no uncertainty about where his immediate future lies.

“My family is happy at Baylor, I’m happy at Baylor, we’re extremely blessed to be here. We’re staying at Baylor,” Drew told The Athletic. No. 3 seed Baylor faces No. 14 seed Colgate on Friday. Asked about reports of Louisville’s interest during an NCAA Tournament press conference on Thursday morning, Drew initially stated: “I’m really blessed because I’ve got a great agent, like most coaches do. They handle all that stuff and just let us coach and focus. During the season, that’s all I do is spend time focusing on Baylor. And that’s all I’m going to say about that.”

On to Dusty May, the hot March candidate, the mystery candidate or wherever else you want to focus your attention.