On July 4th, 1969, Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones released a song off their album Let It Bleed that featured the following historic lyrics….

“You can’t always get what you want but if you try sometimes well you just might find you get what you need.”

55 years later and those lyrics still ring true. You CAN’T always get what you want.

Enter stage right the University of Louisville Men’s Basketball program and its rabid fan base. And, enter the burning question that inquiring Cardinal minds dreadfully want to know: Who is the next Head Basketball Coach at The University of Louisville?

Unless you’ve been living under a massive pile of rocks for the past week or so, it’s obvious the vast majority of Louisville fans (on the heels of some inside information that was shared by select media members in Louisville several days ago) haven’t been shy in letting their opinions be heard over the airwaves, through the phone lines and all across social media platforms as to who the pick is going to be.

So, what DO Louisville fans really want? Well, from a numbers standpoint it has appeared fairly obvious that most of the UofL faithful want Scott Drew to be UofL’s next head basketball coach. Speculation has been borderline rampant for days and the rumor mill has been cranking out information at an unprecedented rate as to whether Drew would actually entertain or accept an offer.

And then there was Wednesday evening when the inevitable happened. Someone associated with Baylor University finally took up the onus of asking Drew about the murmuring of Louisville courting him. After the interviewer stated that he was glad Drew was staying if that is indeed what is happening, Drew replied by saying “What I can tell you is this, we hope we are playing for several weeks, and I know I have been locked in on Baylor University the entire season like I always am.” He went on to talk about his kids being born in Waco, TX and how much he appreciated the community and how his staff’s top priority is winning a championship this season and for many more years to come.

Does any of this change the possibility of Louisville landing Scott Drew? In my opinion, it doesn’t. Essentially, I looked at Drew’s response as a matter of semantics and although underwhelming in terms of being convincing, it ultimately told anyone listening that he planned on staying at Baylor. End of story. Next man up.

But did Drew’s response to the interviewer’s questions really matter anyway?

I took Josh Heird’s words to heart last week when he said that he was looking for someone “who would crawl” to take this (Louisville) job. So, I asked myself, “Would Scott Drew want to be at Louisville so badly that we would crawl or even jog toward it?”

There was no logical way I could convince myself that he would, and, in that moment, I began to doubt that it would ever happen. And although I thought Drew could potentially do great things at Louisville like he has already done at Baylor, as a fan I don’t always get what I want.

What I want as a Louisville Basketball fan isn’t all about landing Scott Drew, however. More so than WHO is the next head coach at UofL, it’s far more about WHAT happens after that individual takes the reigns. And here is where if the Louisville fanbase, myself included, is patient it (we) might get what it needs.

Just one beaten down fan’s opinion, but I feel Louisville requires someone who needs and wants them just as much as UofL needs them in return. Does that logic apply to any of the candidates that many of us have heard about and discussed ad nauseam? Is that person Dusty May or is Mick Cronin? Is it Will Wade or Eric Musseman?

For anyone reading this I’ll consider your sanity and not even begin to go into comparing candidates head-to-head. All of them have bullet points in their resumes that make them attractive possibilities. Do I have a few that I would vault ahead of all the others? Of course. But, my opinion carries no more weight than anyone else’s. Only one person’s opinion and agenda matters at this juncture.

Rather than becoming consumed with all the noise being created, I have chosen to sit back and let Josh Heird do his job. Besides, at the end of the day what other choice do I really have anyway?

I trust that Heird not only knows what he wants in a new coach but, more importantly, he knows what a program that won 12 basketball games over the past two seasons needs.

The coming days are sure to bring more and more conjecture. It’s unavoidable. And, as we Louisville fans sit and watch other programs play in a tournament that our fan base possibly took for granted playing in years ago, deep down you’re going to continue wondering who the choice will be. And, you’d be perfectly normal if you do.

Can we all at least agree on one thing: there’s virtually no one way we’re all gonna agree.

As maddening as that may sound, it’s true. No one hire is going to appease an entire fan base. Not at Louisville, not anywhere in the world of P5 college basketball. But we can all hope for the best and instead of focusing on what we want, we can make what the Louisville Basketball program needs our focal point.

Go Cards!