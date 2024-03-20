Louisville Spring Football Begins: Day One

In the Spring and Summer of 2012 I was so excited about the upcoming Louisville football season I decided to start writing a post each and every day highlighting the players on the 2012 roster counting down to the kickoff that year. I felt like the Cards had something special in the tank and they rewarded my optimism with a memorable season that resulted in a Sugar Bowl victory over a Top 5 Florida team in New Orleans. The rest as they say is history, and ‘The Cardinal Countdown’ became a mainstay every year. Why do I bring that up on this post...because my excitement level for the 2024 season is starting to feel eerily similar to that 2012 offseason.

Today was quite literally Day One of the 2024 season and pulling any major takeaways out of a single practice is a bit silly, if not downright ridiculous, but that won’t stop me from giving you my thoughts on the first two official hours of what I think could be a special year.

As we go through this post I’ll try and refrain from saying “first team, second team” and so on but focus on who was getting the primary reps during todays practice. The Cards were indoors today at the Trager Center and while the QBs I’m sure were appreciative of that, my fingers and toes were equally thankful for the move inside as that wind was no joke. I watched the offense mostly, but will have a few notes at the end for my fellow “defense lovers”

Quarterbacks

Tyler Shough (6’5”/225) was the first quarterback taking reps in each drill all afternoon. While we know he’s coming back from injury he showed flashes today as to what he can do both through the air and on the ground. His size is noticeable as he’s the same height as Plummer but a bit stockier, and from my view had more of a presence standing behind the line. There were a few occasions he was in the gun next to Maurice Turner (5’10”/190) and size difference was almost comical as he was a full helmet taller. Shough had a couple eyebrow raising throws letting it loose deep and hitting guys in stride 30-40 yards downfield and also firing some frozen ropes across the middle to crossers. The play calls were a bit vanilla but for a guy coming into the system just a few short months ago he was making nice reads all day and connecting with guys at multiple levels. I liked what he showed us from a skillset standpoint.

Clarkson was taking the majority of the reps after Shough, followed by Harrison Bailey and then Brady Allen. Pierce had some moments today where you saw his athleticism on full display. Shifty feet and pocket presence stood out to me as he rolled out a few times to evade pressure. He also had one of the Top 2 or 3 throws all afternoon dropping it in the bucket to Hicks up the sideline on a throw that evaded both the corner and safety. On the flip side, he missed a few open throws, had a few bad reads, and appeared a bit confused on a playcall or two. It’s the first practice so I’m not reading too deep into it but I think he would agree it wasn’t his best day. Bailey and Allen both had some good reps but it was Bailey’s arm strength which stood out to me a few times. Seemed every time I looked up Harrison was firing the ball into some poor unsuspecting wideout’s chest plate. Towards the end of practice they ran two series mimicking a two minute drill scenario or hurry up offense. Shough ran the first series, Clarkson the second. Speaking of QB’s Plummer was in the building all day watching his former teammates and chatting it up with folks, nice to see the support of his guys.

Running Backs

I hadn’t been in the Trager Center two minutes before I saw a back split two defenders and take off on what would have been a 40-50 yard house call. It was none other than “new to you” Cardinal, Don Chaney Jr (5’11”/220), the Miami transfer who ran for nearly 500 yards and two scores for the Canes last season. I saw a good mix of Chaney along with Keyjuan Brown, Maurice Turner, and Isaac Brown. Isaac had a really nice read and run up the gut right off the B gap and surprised me with his acceleration in space. I think he could be a good one for sure. Oh...am I forgetting someone? Yeah, Peny Boone (6’1”/230) was in the building. Boone reminded me a lot of the first time I saw Isaac Guerendo last year in the fall practice which was open to the public. Guy was 10 feet from me and I couldn’t quite wrap my brain around the fact that he was the same species as me with his size, burst, and speed. Boone didn’t turn on the jets a ton today but he was making guys miss and wasn’t scared of initiating contact, even without pads.

Almost every skill player after a catch or run, even after the play was blown dead, would finish the run all the way to the end zone and let the next guy up grab the following rep. In the hurry up series towards the end I had to chuckle at Coach Barclay yelling out “Peeeeeeny, come back Peeeeeny” after he took off towards the endzone like usual. Peny was long gone at that point...it was like asking a train to stop and turn around, not gonna happen. Overall, a great mix of guys who all got touches and it looks like we once again have some depth in the room.

Wide Receivers

Honestly, I was curious about what I might see from this group Day One as there was some focus in the offseason and some rumblings about the lack of support Thrash was getting most of 2023. Some of that is on the guys not stepping up, and some of it was on the guy slinging the ball. Either way, it can’t be iso-ball this year to compete, so who is the next man up? Well, if today is any indication, the quarterbacks and staff trust Jadon Thompson a lot more than what we saw in 2023. Shough targeted Thompson at one point on 3 of 4 attempts and Thompson seemed up to the challenge. He not only had some nice routes to create space but highpointed a few balls on the sideline over a draping defender. He looked bigger to me but maybe it was just because I was up close.

You could tell the staff is excited about Caullin Lacy (5’11”/190) the first team All-Sun Belt wideout from South Alabama. He was coming out the slot, lining up wide, all over the place to try and find space. Ja’Corey Brooks (6’3”/195) out of Alabama looked the part on the few catches he made, but the surprise performance today for me was Jahlil McClain, the RS-Fr out of St. John Bosco. McClain made three plays today which had me checking his number each time, a burner route up the sideline where he made a back shoulder grab, a crossing route where he looked like the fastest man on the field, and then an adjustment on an underthrown ball that him sliding to make a catch in bounds about 8 feet from my face. I saw my ACL tearing into pieces if he didn’t stop his slide in time, but that's why you keep your head on a swivel on the sidelines boys and girls.

Antonio Meeks made a couple nice grabs, as did Jimmy Calloway. The mental note I made when watching the wideouts was freshman JoJo Stone (5’11”/180) who was standing right beside the QB depth as they were signaling in the plays during a couple drills. Jojo would watch the signal and then immediately talk to one of the QBs and draw the route with his hand. My assumption is that he was confirming his interpretation of the play call and what route he would be running on each. That type stuff is what gets freshman on the field early. Also, I’d be remiss to not mention Chris Bell, who once again may convince me by the fall he is going to be an All-American, but I’ll temper my expectations a bit this year. I just want him to be a stud so bad.

The Rest Of The Offense

While I would hesitate to say the “ones”, I will say the offensive lineman who happened to be out there the most with Shough taking snaps were Mendoza, Gonzalez, Collins, Sylvester, and fifth player in which I couldn't make out the number, likely Renato Brown but I couldn’t confirm. We also know guys like Monroe Mills and Pete Nygra will factor in but I didn’t see them today and don't believe either is on the official roster this spring.

For those who think San Diego St transfer Mark Redman (6’6”/255) will walk in this summer and take the TE1 spot, Jaleel Skinner (6’5”/225) would like a word. The Miami transfer was all over the field today and was making his presence known. You have to think a small piece of Coach Brohm died last year with the reduction in focus on the tightend spot so giving him a Skinner and Redman combo is like dreaming about puppy dogs and rainbows every night. It should be fun to see what they can do along with Cummings and Jamari Johnson who also had flashes on day one.

Defense

Every time I go to an open practice I look myself in eye in the review mirror before I step out of the car and say “watch the defense today, watch the defense today, watch the defense today” and then Brohm sucks me in and I leave with like five notes on the entire defense. Ironically its what made me fall in love with Louisville football under Strong, and this unit has some absolute weapons that could rival those NFL talent producing teams in the early 2010’s. First things first, Quincy Riley, still very good at football. Had a few nice breakups and was all over his man every time I watched. He matched up on Lacy quite a bit and did a great job staying close and making the “tackle” even if the reception happened. Ben Perry had some nice coverage plays today in space as did Stanquan Clark. You want to know who got me really excited today....Aaron Williams, the RS-Fr who picked the Cards over some “bluebloods” last year out of St. John Bosco. He played fast, and he played very physcial all day. He had a few nice breakups and they switched him over to cover Jadon Thompson after Jadon had a nice few grabs.

At linebacker the usual suspects played their role with Stanquan, Watts, and Alderman getting reps, but the newcomer Jurriente Davis (6’0”/230) from Texas A&M also got a good amount of snaps in the middle. At one point I noticed the secondary was completely composed of transfers with Tamarion McDonald (Tenn), Tayon Halloway (UNC), and Blake Ruffin (Eastern Ill) all on the field together. A mixture of those guys with the existing depth should help bolster a group that had some struggles late last season.

I honestly didn’t spend a bunch of time watching the defensive front, but Gillotte was getting reps, and some less experienced guys were getting pressure up front in Micah Carter, and Tawfiq Thomas. I didn’t see Tyler Baron, Lole, or Reiger, but I could have easily missed them. The only other defensive note I had was that Adonijah Green looked massive. I checked last seasons roster and it looks like he’s added another 10-15pounds since 2023. I like him to be more impactful this year up front.

Special Teams

I really thought my eyes were deceiving me a bit as the whole team just looked “bigger” across the board than what I remember. I assumed it was just the close proximity playing tricks on me, but I confirmed many of the guys have added weight since last year (see Green, above) and some of the newcomers are massive humans. One guy not skipping the gym, or leg day, is Carter Schwartz, the 6’4” 230lb punter from St. X High School. Schwartz was actively murdering footballs today (hitting the roof 30-40 yards downfield from his release point) and looked the part of a rugby player if we want to go for that style punting this season. For those trying to get a sniff on who may be returning punts this year, good luck, as about 8-10 guys took reps, but of note.....Quincy Riley was one of those ten. Lacy, Isaac Brown, JoJo Stone, Ja’Corey Brooks, and Jadon Thompson were a few of the others.

While nothing definitive can be pulled out of a two hour practice on March 19th, I was amped up about the return of football, and thus you get a couple thousand words about a practice a month before they even play the Spring game. I have some lofty expectations for this team overall, and I saw nothing today to knock that down a peg. I think Brohm and Company have another special squad, and as we know....they may not be done yet. Go Cards.