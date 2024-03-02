Louisville locks up last place in ACC with 82-76 loss to Syracuse

For the first time in over two weeks, Louisville lost a game by fewer than 22 points. So, there’s that.

The Cards fell by a mere six points to Syracuse on Saturday night, an 82-76 loss that assured U of L of a finish alone in last place in the ACC standings for a second straight season.

Louisville will be the 15-seed in the ACC tournament in 10 days, and will face the 10-seed at approximately 4:30 p.m. Whatever happens after that game is at the forefront of everyone’s mind at the moment, but for now — once again — we sit and wait.

U of L trailed from virtually start to finish on Saturday despite the best game in weeks from Mike James (18 points) and yet another double-double from Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (17 points, 11 rebounds).

The primary reason those numbers didn’t matter against the Orange was, as it always is, defense like this:

An emphatic way to end the half ‼️@Cuse_MBB | ACCNpic.twitter.com/vcwryBUJBd — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 3, 2024

There’s no point in even pretending to hide it at this point: I’ve never been more eager for a Louisville men’s basketball season to end, and that includes last year.

Just get us to the finish line of this absolute nightmare.