Louisville vs. Syracuse preview

Louisville Cardinals (8-20, 3-14) vs. Syracuse Orange (19-10, 10-8)

Game Time: 8 p.m.

Location: KFC Yum Center: Louisville, Ky.

Television: ACC Network

Announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play) and Terrence Oglesby (analyst)

Favorite: Syracuse by 4.5

Series: Louisville leads, 19-13

Last Meeting: Syracuse won 94-92 on Feb. 7 in Louisville

Series History:

Probable Starting Lineups:

Louisville

G Skyy Clark (6-3, 205, So.)

G Tre White (6-7, 205, So.)

G/F Mike James (6-5, 200, R-So.)

F Kaleb Glenn (6-6, 205, Fr.)

F Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6-10, 240, Jr.)

Syracuse

G Judah Mintz (6-4, 185, So.)

G J.J Starling (6-4, 206, So.)

G Justin Taylor (6-6, 218, So.)

F Chris Bell (6-7, 188, So.)

F Maliq Brown (6-8, 222, So.)

Statistics:

Relevant Videos:

About Syracuse:

After 47 seasons under Hall of Fame head coach Jim Boeheim, everyone associated with Syracuse basketball appears to still be getting acclimated to life under new leader Adrian Autry.

The Orange had a decent enough run early on, dropping non-conference games to Tennessee and Gonzaga while having little trouble with anyone else. Their NCAA tournament hopes have taken a dramatic hit since the start of play in the ACC, where the ‘Cuse is just 10-8. They are, however, entering Saturday night riding their first three-game winning streak in conference play.

The most jarring thing about watching Syracuse play in a post-Boeheim world is seeing the Orange in a defense other than Boeheim’s traditional 2-3 zone. Autry’s team plays mostly man-to-man, but did actually play a solid chunk of zone against Louisville in the first meeting between the two teams. Syracuse was a pretty solid defensive team for the first half of this season, but has since let itself go dramatically on that end of the floor. Perhaps the biggest piece of evidence on that front came in the controversial 94-92 win over U of L nearly a month ago.

Offensively, sophomore guard Judah Mintz (18.6 ppg/4.4 apg) is still an electric performer, but he doesn’t have a ton of help. Mintz shoots 29.9 percent from three and Syracuse as a team is connecting on only 32.9 percent of its shots from beyond the arc, good for 223rd in the country.

Of course none of that mattered to Chris Bell in the first game against Louisville. The 6’7 sophomore buried eight of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc on his way to a career-high 30 points.

JJ Starling, yet another sophomore, is the team’s other consistently reliable scoring threat. He scored 19 in the win over the Cards and has scored in double figures in 13 consecutive games.

Notable:

—Louisville has lost four straight games by 12 points or more and three straight by 22 points or more.

—Louisville has lost 20 games in a season for the second consecutive year. The only time before the arrival of Kenny Payne that the Cards had dropped 20 games in a campaign was a 12-20 effort in 1997-98.

—This is the first time Louisville has finished the regular season with at least three straight home games since 1992-93. The Cardinals haven’t had two straight home games to end the regular season since 2014-15.

—Louisville is 10-5 all-time in home games against Syracuse.

—Louisville has lost three straight games in the series with Syracuse. The Cardinals have never lost four in a row to the Orange.

—Louisville is 5-33 in ACC games under the direction of head coach Kenny Payne, and 0-2 against Syracuse. U of L’s two losses to the Orange under Payne have come by a combined three points.

—With three games still to play in the regular season, Louisville can already earn no better than the No. 13 seed in the ACC tournament. The Cardinals are alone in last place by a full two games in the current conference standings.

—Louisville is 224-16 over the last 20 seasons and 21-4 over the last three when scoring 80 points or more. The Cards are 5-2 in such games this season.

—Since 2004, Louisville is 130-0 when leading by more than 10 points at halftime.

—Louisville has won 162 consecutive games when holding an opponent under 50 points.

Ken Pomeroy Prediction: Syracuse 81, Louisville 75