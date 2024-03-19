Jeff Brohm talks first U of L spring practice

Quick write-up from U of L on Tuesday’s spring practice opener. Jeff Brohm video is below.

The University of Louisville football team opened spring football practice on Tuesday inside the Trager Practice Facility.

Beginning the second season under head coach Jeff Brohm, welcomes 14 starters back from last season’s 10-4 team, which went to the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game. Louisville brings back five starters on offense and nine on defense, including first team defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte and ACC honorable mention cornerback Quincy Riley.

“It was a good first day,” Brohm said. “There is a lot of thinking going on and a lot of mistakes happening on the field that we have to correct. To win at a high level, you have to be at your best. We have a long way to go but I like the makeup of our team. They have worked hard up to this point. They have had a good offseason in the weight room, and we have to utilize these 15 practices to continue to get better.”

The Cardinals welcomed 24 new transfers to the mix this spring, including five freshman enrollees. Quarterback Tyler Shough stood out on his first official day of practice. He looked sharp throwing the football down the field and Brohm knows the senior still has a long way to go to be comfortable with the offense.

“I like Tyler,” said Brohm. “I think he’s going to work hard and he’s going to play a lot of football for us this season. I think just learning the system, process the information, play fast, are just things that he needs to continue to work on. He’s going to put in the time, and we just have to get him and all the quarterbacks ready to go.”