Three Louisville basketball players hit the transfer portal

It’s the first official day of transfer portal season, and to the surprise of no one, we already have multiple Louisville players who have made public their desire to play elsewhere next season.

I’m sure this list will expand in the near future, but as of the moment of this posting, we have three Cardinals officially in the portal:

Freshman forward Kaleb Glenn

Freshman guard Curtis Williams

Junior guard Koron Davis

If you were setting odds on the first player to hit the portal, I’d have to imagine Glenn — a Louisville native who spent his first three years of high school at Male — would have been fairly low on that list, but here we are.

I wish nothing but the best for all the players who will choose to exit the program in the days and weeks ahead. If some eventually want to return, cool. If the new head coach decides that the stench of losing currently attached to the program is too strong to have anything carry over from the last regime to the new one, I’m ok with that too.

It’s going to be a different kind of madness around these parts this March. Hopefully 12 months from now is a different story.