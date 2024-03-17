Louisville women earn 6-seed for 2024 NCAA tournament

The Louisville women’s basketball team has earned the No. 6 seed in the Albany 2 Region for the 2024 NCAA tournament. The Cards will begin their tournament run in Baton Rouge against Middle Tennessee.

Should U of L advance, the Cardinals will likely face reigning national champion and third-seeded LSU. The Tigers, of course, feature former Louisville star Hailey Van Lith, who made national news last summer when she announced that she was leaving the program and joining the “super team” in Baton Rouge.

Here’s a full look at Louisville’s region, which is headlined by Caitlin Clark and top-seeded Iowa, the team that ended U of L’s run in the Elite Eight last season:

Louisville is 13-0 in NCAA tournament first round games under head coach Jeff Walz. The Cardinals have advanced to at least the Sweet 16 in six straight tournaments, and are the only program in America that has been to the Elite Eight in each of the last five seasons.

U of L has failed to advance to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament just twice since Walz took over at the program in 2007.

A complete look at the full NCAA tournament bracket will be available shortly.