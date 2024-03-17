Virginia Tech powers their way to series win over Louisville

After splitting the first two games of the series, Virginia Tech (14-4, 5-1 ACC) hit five home runs on Sunday afternoon to seal the series over Louisville (13-7, 1-2 ACC), taking the rubber match 8-1. The Hokies were one home run shy of matching the Cardinals in total hits for the game.

Dating back to last season, Louisville has now lost 7 straight ACC series in which they have a combined record of 4-17. Yikes.

Sunday was the Carson DeMartini (3-4, 3 HR, 3 RBI) show, belting 3 home runs after hitting 2 on Saturday. The Hokies hit 10 home runs in the three-game series, outscoring Louisville 26-16.

Freshman Zion Rose (2-4, HR, RBI) was the lone bright spot at the plate, who hit his second career home run.

During the 19 game home-stand, Louisville showed glimpses of putting last season behind them, but this weekend was very reminiscent of the 2023 Louisville Cardinals that missed both the ACC and NCAA Tournaments. Pitchers were unable to get batters out. Base running mistakes. Lack of timely hitting. Way too many strikeouts (27 in three games.)

The pitching staff has a 5.02 ERA and many of the games played so far are against teams that will likely finish 200+ in the RPI.

That being said, it’s a long season. The offense was hitting on all cylinders Friday evening against a Hokies starting pitcher who was dominant in his four starts to begin the season. This Louisville team has the talent, but the schedule isn’t getting any easier.

Looking Ahead

The Cards lengthy home-stand comes to an end Tuesday as they host Bellarmine (1-19) at 5:00 PM before making the trip to Winston-Salem to take on one of the best teams in the country next weekend.