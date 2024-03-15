Napleton belts three home runs, Louisville wins ACC opener

Two transfers, Sebastian Gongora and Luke Napleton, led Louisville (13-5, 1-0 ACC) to a 9-6 victory over Virginia Tech in the Cards ACC opener on Friday night.

Napleton (3-3, 3 HR, 5 RBI, BB) blasted not one...

Not two...

But three home runs...

The transfer from Quincy University made quite the splash in his first appearance against an ACC opponent. Known for his power in the D2 ranks, Napleton hasn’t seemed to skip a beat making the move to D1.

He wasn’t the only one swinging a hot bat as the Cards totaled 13 hits on the evening. Along with Napleton, Zion Rose, Lucas Moore, and Isaac Humphrey each chipped in with multiple hits against Virginia Tech.

Brett Renfrow (L, 4-1), the Hokies starting pitcher, entered the game with a 1.88 ERA but turned in his shortest outing of the season (3.2 innings) as Louisville also tied his season high with six hits.

Gongora (W, 3-0) twirled a gem against an offense that put up 52 runs over the last four games. He tossed 6.1 innings, allowing 3 runs (2 earned), on 6 hits while striking out 8 batters.

If you’ve watched Virginia Tech over the last few seasons, you know that Coach Szefc’s teams do not go away quietly, and tonight was no different. Trailing 6-3 in the top of the 8th inning, the Hokies loaded the bases with no outs.

The Louisville coaching staff opted to stick with Riley Phillips and it paid off. Phillips sat the next three batters down in order by the way of a pop out, strikeout, strikeout, to leave the bases loaded. Fire me up!

M8 | Let it eat, @rileyphillips02‼️ Bases loaded, nobody out and he gets out of it.



ACCNX#GoCards pic.twitter.com/YAzqOcFiYh — Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) March 16, 2024

Louisville would tack on three runs in the bottom of the 8th, two off the bat of Napleton’s third home run, which proved to be the game winner as the Hokies just would not go away. In the top of the 9th inning, Chris Cannizzaro sent his fifth home run of the season to the berm, a three run home run, bringing the Hokies within three runs. Kayden Campbell (S, 1) rolled a ground ball for the final out to seal the win.

Louisville will go for the series win tomorrow at 1 PM. LHP Evan Webster (2-0, 0.90 ERA) will square off against RHP Wyatt Parliament (2-0, 3.72 ERA)