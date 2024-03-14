Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—We’ll start with this: I believe folks from U of L are speaking with “Scott Drew proxies” (not Drew himself) today to make an initial pitch. I don’t have any gauge on Drew’s legitimate interest level, but I think ultimately Louisville would be willing to make him the third highest-paid coach in college basketball.

Also, expect Louisville to have an NIL pool of 3-4 mil to work with for next season.

—Speaking of, this year’s list of the highest-paid men’s basketball coaches is here.

—Latest coaching carousel news ...

Todd Golden extended at Florida.

Chris Beard extended at Ole Miss.

Lamont Paris extended at South Carolina.

Mike Boynton fired at Oklahoma State.

Jerry Stackhouse fired at Vanderbilt (early candidates, per Matt Norlander: Josh Schertz, Kyle Smith, Mitch Henderson and Chris Mack).

—The Athletic’s Brian Hamilton profiles the Louisville job and doesn’t really go out on a limb with his “and the hire is” prediction.

And the hire is … Here’s guessing athletic director Josh Heird does due diligence on shoot-the-moon candidates such as Drew and Donovan. If that works, cool. If not? Louisville winds up coaxing a different power-conference coach uncomfortable with his current situation, one way or another, with the idea of a fresh start and a championship ceiling. Or take a shot on Schertz.

—A hero(?) kept tabs on all the worst quotes of the Kenny Payne era. You can find them here.

—DeVante Parker has agreed to a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

—ESPN’s Jeff Borzello lists a ton of candidates (shoutout to Kyle Smith for entering the chat) for the Louisville job, and then ends his thoughts with this:

Prediction Louisville takes a real swing at Scott Drew but will ultimately be unable to tempt him to leave Waco. It will also see if there’s any way to mitigate Mick Cronin’s buyout, and will then turn to Dusty May. If May takes the Ohio State job instead, it’s entirely unclear where Louisville will land. The Cardinals could wait and see which candidate emerges as the hot March name with an NCAA tournament run.

—ESPN simulated a College Football Playoff for every year since 1966. Congratulations to 2006 national champion Louisville.

—There’s a U of L appearance in this teaser for the new college football video game.

—Shot:

"I don't know why anybody that's got the recent history of these guys is celebrating." - Jim Boeheim ️



(h/t: @Matt_McGavic) pic.twitter.com/ALlfr24NMV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 12, 2024

Chaser:

How’s our celebration?



Asking for a friend#GoPack pic.twitter.com/amsVDCBeN7 — NC State Men's Basketball (@PackMensBball) March 14, 2024

—If you’re, for whatever reason, interested in some background info on Indiana State’s Josh Schertz, this video is a good place to start.

—If you’re, for whatever reason, interested in some background info on Florida Atlantic’s Dusty May, this story from The Athletic, is a good place to start.

—College football appears headed for a revenue model that draws a formal line between the Big Ten/SEC and the Big 12/ACC with an annual $300M gap. Awesome.

—They’re going to screw around and end up ruining the best sporting event in the world.

NCAA tournament expansion bull has been SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, who co-chaired the NCAA transformation committee that formally recommended expansion in January 2023 and first made headlines about expansion in comments to Sports Illustrated in August 2022. In a recent phone interview, Sankey acknowledged the tournament is one of the few things that bonds the disparate world of Division I together. “Nothing remains static,” he told ESPN. “I think we have to think about the dynamics around Division I and the tournament.” He added that recent runs by UCLA from the First Four to the Final Four in 2021 and Syracuse’s run to the round of 16 beginning with a play-in game in Dayton in 2018 show the caliber of power-conference teams on the fringe of the NCAA tournament. “That just tells you that the bandwidth inside the top 50 is highly competitive,” Sankey said. “We are giving away highly competitive opportunities for automatic qualifiers [from smaller leagues], and I think that pressure is going to rise as we have more competitive basketball leagues at the top end because of expansion.”

I’ll let Bill Connelly handle the rebuttal:

In the last 3 tourneys, auto qualifiers from the MWC, WCC and CUSA made the Final Four, a MAAC AQ made the Elite 8, MVC, Ivy and Summit AQs made the Sweet 16, and an NEC AQ beat the Big Ten champion. They seem to be earning their "highly competitive opportunities." https://t.co/2JpIMCrNFY pic.twitter.com/2oe47m0eI6 — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) March 14, 2024

Don’t fuck with something that nobody wants you to fuck with.

—The Louisville baseball team erased an early deficit to walk-off Lipscomb Wednesday afternoon.

—ESPN’s Adam Rittenbers says Louisville has the 25th-best quarterback room in the sport for the upcoming season.

25. Louisville Cardinals 2023 ranking: Not ranked Returning starter: None On the roster (as of March 12): Tyler Shough, senior (Texas Tech transfer); Brady Allen, redshirt sophomore; Pierce Clarkson, sophomore; Harrison Bailey, senior; Sam Vaulton, junior; Travis Egan, sophomore; Sam Young, junior I considered several teams for the final spot, including Memphis, Texas A&M, Western Kentucky and Florida, but Louisville could be on the cusp of a big quarterback surge. Coach Jeff Brohm got Louisville to the ACC title game in Year 1 despite somewhat shaky quarterback play, which ended up being exposed in the postseason. Still, Brohm’s background in both playing and coaching quarterbacks suggests the position will become a team strength very soon. Louisville got a veteran transfer in Tyler Shough, who went 12-4 as a starter at Texas Tech and Oregon. The key with Shough is health, as injuries sidetracked his promising tenure at Texas Tech. He’s entering his seventh college season and once backed up Justin Herbert with Oregon. Given Shough’s injury history, Louisville certainly will need options for 2024 and beyond. Brady Allen enters his second season under Brohm after following him to Louisville from Purdue, where he arrived as ESPN’s No. 204 overall recruit in the 2022 class. The Cardinals also have Pierce Clarkson, an ESPN four-star recruit in 2023, who enters his second season with the program. Brohm signed three-star prospect Deuce Adams out of Texas in the 2024 class, and has a 2025 commitment from three-star Mason Mims from Alabama.

—Kentucky is looking for a new women’s basketball coach.

—Simmons College women’s basketball is hoping to bring a national championship back to the city of Louisville. They play in the NCCAA quarterfinals tonight.

—The former UMass head coach with some very kind words on the Louisville fan base here.

Matt McCall of The Field of 68 spoke about the #Louisville fanbase during the TBT tournament.



Fans aren’t the problem. The coach was.



: @GoodmanHoops x @TheFieldOf68 pic.twitter.com/HAAEWOefHI — Jeff Lightsy Jr. (@jlightsy7) March 13, 2024

—The Chris Farley NCAA tournament commercials were great.

—Louisville signees Izela Arenas and Tajianna Roberts were both named to the girls roster for the 2024 Jordan Brand Classic and will compete in the game on April 21 in Brooklyn.

—Jordan Nwora has some very kind things to say about Louisville in this story. He also thinks the Cards would have won the national championship in 2020.

“To this day, I go back to Louisville as much as possible,” Nwora told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “It will always be a second home for me and hold a special place in my heart.” Nwora and his ties to the city of Louisville run deeper than the fact that he spent three years with the Louisville Basketball program. This city, this way of life, presented him with the opportunity to pursue his ultimate dream in life: making it to the NBA. “Growth takes time, and time offers opportunity,” Nwora continued. “My college experience was great. The fans, the atmosphere, my brothers on the team — we were such a close-knit family. I couldn’t have imagined myself anywhere else but Louisville, even with all the changes that happened.” ... “My teammates, coaches, all the managers — everyone in the program cared. That meant something to me and stood out compared to every other team we ever faced,” Nwora explained to ClutchPoints while reflecting on his collegiate career. “Sure, everyone wants to win, but we had that special connection my final year at Louisville that’s really hard to describe. That’s why I wish we had the NCAA Tournament to prove what we were about. “The coaching staff, especially Coach Mack, really put their faith in me to take that next step when they took over the program. That gave me a lot of confidence to just be the player I knew I could be one day. Everyone in that locker room was always on the same page, and we all grew up as young men together up until the pandemic started. I had a great time.” ... “I definitely believe that if we played that tournament, it was ours for the taking. I 100 percent believe that,” Nwora adamantly confirmed. “You know, if we got to play in that tournament, there was a good chance we were winning it. I know we were primed to make a big run, at the very least. But everything happens for a reason. “The pandemic changed the landscape and future not only for Louisville but for a lot of the top programs around the country. Although we are in a bit of a rough patch right now, we will get through it. Louisville as a program has faced adversity before, even when I was there, and everyone got through it to the point where we were No. 1 in the country again. I definitely believe we will see Louisville at the top of the college basketball world again in no time simply because you can’t hold a program this great down forever.”

—Arkansas has hired Kolby Smith as its new running backs coach. The slow Bobby Petrino re-takeover continues.

—Greg Scruggs is the new D-line coach at Michigan.

—Worth a shot.

"america has no culture" explain this https://t.co/hY9MU69T27 — Katherine Jeanes (@KatherineJeanes) March 13, 2024

—The announcer pairings for this year’s NCAA tournament are here.

—March Madness success is huge for college application rates.

—Rick Bozich defends Kenny Payne one final time.

—The latest episode of the Cardinal Sports Zone podcast is here.

—An NFL Trinity for ST. X trade is pretty wild.

Cardinals are sending WR Rondale Moore to Atlanta for Desmond Ridder, per source. https://t.co/k4kqJ9eY0f — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024

—Six Louisville players are in 247 Sports’ ranking of the top 150 transfers for the upcoming college football season.

Tyler Baron - 18

Ja’Corey Brooks - 75

Peny Boone - 82

Caullin Lacy - 88

Jaleel Skinner - 125

Tamarion McDonald - 144

—The latest episode of the From the Pink Seats podcast is here.

—The Cincinnati Bengals have signed former Card Sheldon Rankins.

