Video, Transcript: Josh Heird talks Kenny Payne firing

Video:

Transcript:

(Opening Statement)

“Good afternoon. As you know this morning, I informed head men’s basketball coach Kenny Payne that he will not return as our head coach for the 2024-25 season. As the Director of Athletics, I am ultimately responsible for all of our sports programs. I am responsible for ensuring our student athletes, our staff, and our coaches are aligned to make this fan base proud. I have the responsibility of protecting the iconic Louisville men’s basketball program and for ensuring that it is a major revenue driver for our department and our city. I hired Kenny two years ago with a firm belief that he could lead our storied program back to national prominence. I was also keenly aware that he was not stepping into an ideal situation. After an extremely difficult first season, I was hopeful I could see enough progress to warrant the opportunity for him to continue to lead this program for years to come. Unfortunately, while there have been brief moments of progress, ultimately I did not see the sustained progression I was looking for. In the end, while this decision was incredibly difficult to make because of who Kenny is and what he means to our university, I do feel it is the correct decision for this program and this department. I want to thank Kenny and his family for pouring their hearts into Louisville. We wish them well as Kenny’s coaching career will undoubtedly continue elsewhere. As a search for a new head coach will begin immediately, I do not have a timetable for when a hire will be made. While I’m cognizant of the realities of the transfer portal and shaping rosters, we need to get this hire right and we will leave no stone unturned in our search. We have a lot to be proud of here at UofL – an incredibly rich basketball tradition, world class facilities, unrivaled fan and donor support, and a strong commitment to winning conference and national championships. I have no doubt that we will find the right coach to bring this storied program back to national prominence.”

(On the buyout dropping by $2 million on April 1)

“I’ve been very committed to making sure that Kenny was going to have two full years. So, I did not have any contact with his representation until after the end of the game last night. I initiated those conversations last night and Kenny and I had a conversation once he got back to Louisville and we will continue to work through those contract details. I don’t have any more information for you than that right now.”

(On Kenny coaching until the end of the year)

“I think these situations are always fluid. When I made those statements, I’m not sure I was quite there at that point to be honest with you. Once we got through all of the noise around the Arkansas State game and then obviously the Kentucky result, it felt like that would have been an emotional decision, quite honestly. As I’ve told, I think a handful of folks in this room, this is a highly emotional industry. I understand how fans feel and how people around the program feel and it’s my job to try to take the emotion out of those decisions. That’s what I tried to do and once I was able to take a step back and realize the runway that Kenny had been given, that would have been a year and a half and that would have been almost unprecedented. At that point I said look, we’re going to try really hard to get through the season and that’s what we did.”

(On the team’s reaction after making this decision and managing them moving forward)

“I’ll provide a little more context of the morning as opposed to just meeting with the student athletes. I met with Kenny and then met with the basketball specific staff, and then met with the support staff, and then met with student-athletes from there. My message to the student-athletes was, you’ve got to do what’s best for you but please take your time and really sort through what’s best for you. Have you enjoyed your time at Louisville, and I don’t mean basketball. Try to take basketball out of it for a second. Have you enjoyed the university? Have you enjoyed the city? Have you enjoyed the accommodations and everything that we provide? If that answer is yes, then be patient with us. Hopefully you’re willing to have a conversation with whoever is going to lead this basketball program. If you ask yourself those questions, and the answer’s no, then you’ve probably already made up your mind. At that point, have conversations with our compliance staff and whoever you need to, to do what’s best for you. The last thing I tried to reiterate to them was to either stay here or transfer somewhere else, you’re going to need to take care of everything in the classroom. Don’t limit your options because you didn’t do something you were supposed to do here in March.”

(On Josh Heird’s emotions over the past few months)

“There’s a lot of them. There’s a lot of emotions there. I hired Kenny. This idea that there was all this pressure put on me to hire Kenny and look – were there a lot of people that reached out and said, Kenny Payne should be our next basketball coach? Yeah, there was. But I never felt that I didn’t have the ability to make that decision. I hired Kenny, and it doesn’t matter if it’s an entry level position or head basketball coach who’s highly visible, you want people to be successful. I think it’s been hard to see those successes over the last few years. Obviously, there were some real frustrations there. There were frustrations on trying to look for solutions. How can we try to get this thing better? There was a lot of emotion there. At the end of the day, I had those days and nights where I was just really upset because I want what’s best for this basketball program. You couple that with, you want what’s best for somebody you hired, and those were not taking place. At that point, like I said, I think I tried to take the emotion out of it. I think analytically, we’re going to try to remove the emotion out of this and try to find a path forward that’s best for this program. And that’s what we’re trying to do right now.”

(Given the size of Coach Payne’s buyout and the buyouts that have been published about prospective coaching candidates, do you feel you have the ability to go out and hire a top-flight coach or are your hands tied financially?)

“Do we have the ability to hire a top-flight coach? Absolutely. Am I going to make a rash decision where finances aren’t taken into consideration? No. If you look at some buyouts out there, they’re north of $10 million, and when you start to do the analysis relative to the return of fans to the arena and some different things like that, I kind of call it the value equation: what makes sense here? So do I think we’re going to have the opportunity to hire an extremely good, successful coach. Absolutely. But I’m not going to do it at the detriment of the entire department.”

(How much money were you losing per home game by not having fans in the stands, not having concessions, and things like that?)

“I haven’t had a chance to calculate it out on a game-by-game basis – we’ve done it more on a year-overyear basis, and it’s a significant number. I don’t have that sheet in front of me, but as you can imagine, we’ve run that data because that’s one of the pieces you look at relative to what’s the upside like? We’ve looked at data all the way back from 2012-13, call it the last 10 to 12 years, and looked what those trends looked like and how much of it was associated with success. That was hard to judge obviously because you had COVID in the middle of that. It’s clear there’s impact on it. I don’t have to tell anybody that based on what they saw at the arena, the goal is to get it back to those highly successful years. I think if we do that, those revenue numbers will be in line with that.”

(In your opinion, what did the fanbase’s buy-in around the program during Coach Payne’s tenure look like and if you feel like getting the fanbase to buy in to a new head coach will be challenging?)

“I think that’s a really delicate balance, because you have to create (whether you’re a coach, a player, an athletic director, whatever it may be) that enthusiasm around the program for people to get on board. And that’s been difficult over the last two years. When you look at the win-loss record, there’s some different things out there that make it really hard for people to say that they’re invested in this program. You can use the old line, “Winning cures all,” and unfortunately, we haven’t won a whole lot. And I don’t just mean the last two years, over the last handful of years, but we’ve also had some pretty significant issues over the last handful of years around this program. While this is still one of the best jobs in the country, we’ve got to understand where we’re at. We’ve got to build that momentum with the fanbase. That’s going to be one of the pieces that’s critically important to me with whoever we hire is that they have the ability to create that connective tissue with our fanbase. Our fanbase is dying for this program to be successful. Absolutely dying for this program to be successful. That will be a very, very direct question with whoever I’m looking at as far as filling this head coaching role. Can you manage the enormity of this position? Because it’s big. It’s really big, and there’s a lot more complexities to it. It’s a lot more than coaching basketball.”

(What are some qualities you’re looking for in the next head coach?)

“I think one of the qualities that’s really important to me is the ability to connect and create that connective tissue with the fans, the media, the players, and everybody. They have to have the ability to do that. I do want somebody that’s shown that they can build a program, and building a program doesn’t mean winning a bunch of games. Sometimes they go hand-in-hand, and sometimes they don’t. But they have to have a proven track record of building a program. They’ve got to understand how to navigate the NIL landscape – that one’s going to be extremely important. And they have to show and communicate the ability to adapt with the ever-changing world of college athletics right now. The guardrails we’re operating from are going to be different a year from now. At the end of the day, one of the things that I think is more important than anything else, we’ve got to have somebody who is dying to coach this basketball program. I mean, they will crawl here to coach this basketball program because that’s how much it means to them. I think we can sort that out through conversations as we begin the search here.”

(What did you think you were getting in Coach Payne and where do you think you missed on that hire?)

“I think the thing that really stood out to me initially, relative to Kenny, was his ability to interact and connect with players and student-athletes. It was clear he had a proven track of that. His ability to recruit – he has a proven track record of that. His connection to the university – I thought that was going to be a benefit. And then from there, you look at some areas that you missed on, and they were unknowns for a first-time head coach. Do they have the ability to put a staff together and understand your strengths and weaknesses? Can you put a staff around you that complements your strengths and weaknesses? I’ve used the term organizational leadership at times, and I think that’s a skill that you don’t just wake up and have. I’m a first-time athletic director, and I struggle with it all the time. How do we manage a staff and put staff into appropriate decisions to be successful? How do we hold people accountable? How do we set expectations? All those things. I think anybody who has led an organization or group of people understands that it’s the hardest thing. I say it all the time – the hardest thing about being a manager is managing people. Kenny had never really been given that opportunity to manage a larger group of people, and I think there was times that it was difficult.”

(How much of an impact did the fan outcry on social media have on you and on Coach Payne?)

“I don’t have any idea if Kenny felt it. I think on March 13, 2024, if you say you don’t look at social media, I’m going to have a hard time believing you. People look at it. Our president (Dr. Kim Schatzel), she had a good line to me one day. She said “Social media is like graffiti. You’re going to notice it, but it’s up to you whether or not you want to react it,” and in order to be in positions in the public eye, you have to take things with a grain of salt. I think if I took things as literally as my wife did as she was thumbing through Twitter, I wouldn’t be in a very good place. So, you have to be strong in your beliefs and strong in your commitment to how you operate and how you do things. Did it impact my decision? It didn’t impact my decision but was I aware of how fans felt. Absolutely.”

(How difficult is it to navigate a coaching search when a lot of the candidates are still competing?)

“It’s just one of the variables that you have to deal with in any situation – what are the variables that you’ve got to work through and that’s one of them. I’m not much different than any other AD out there who is looking for a basketball coach right now, so we’ll navigate it. We’ll find the opportunities where we need to, to have conversations and I’m confident that we have a good plan in place to find the next basketball coach.”

(When did you feel it was time to move on?)

“I think when you lose hope – at least, for me, if I ever lose hope in this business, I probably don’t want to be in this business. Literally, last night I caught myself getting really frustrated when there were a few open 3s by the opposing team, because I was still cheering for our basketball team. So, it wasn’t ‘hey, this was the date,’ it was just, I kept looking for hope - is there something here? And there were a couple of glimpses of that. We had the Miami game, the Florida State game and it’s like, ‘hey can this be sustained, can we start to see some progression here?’ And then you look back and you reflect, ‘hey I just didn’t see enough of that,’ and so we made the decision we made.”

(How did you respond to Kenny Payne’s communication with the media?)

“I think I try to have a pretty good pulse on press conferences and remarks that are made publicly. And do I wish there were times things were said a little bit differently? I do. I’m sure Zach (Greenwell) or Lottie (Stockwell) as I get done with this interview, are probably going to tell me there are a few things that I could have said a little differently or a little better. And so you try to have that conversation with any coach and say let’s critique this a little bit and see if we can do it a little bit better next time. And I thought those opportunities were provided. So, yeah, there was some frustration there.”

(Will you use search firm?)

“I don’t plan to. Like I said, I feel confident in the plan that we’ve put together to attack this thing, so I think we can do it without the help of a search firm.”

(On hiring a coach with background with issues)

“I think I typically have a high threshold from an integrity standpoint. But I think that threshold needs to be elevated based on the past that we’ve experienced here. I don’t want to look at just the candidate. I think it’s the combination of our history, to say, hey, is there anybody out there that is worth looking at, and you know, what does their past look like? So, you know, never say never. But, you know, I think most of the people in this room understand my expectations around this athletic department and the people that work in this athletic department. That will be weighed as we go through this process.”

(On what qualities you are looking for)

“Yeah, you know, I think I hit on that a little bit from the previous question there. You know, just the ability to show that they’ve built a program that they’ve seen some success, that they’ve been a head coach. I think that’s almost certainly never say never, but I think it’s going to be hard to dip into somebody who hasn’t been a head coach. You know, it’s all those things I talked about earlier.

(On Ricky Jones’ comments on how Kenny Payne was treated)

“I think we treated Kenny and our men’s basketball program like we treat all our programs. And you know, if that’s not good enough, I need to know about that so that we can make it better. Am I going to say that every head coach at U of L has everything that they need, or they want? No. If that was the case, my job would get a lot easier. Do I think that a large majority of what was needed was provided? Yes. I think that and I would contend that’s the case for every sport that we have. You know, this basketball program is the life blood of this athletic department, the university and this city. And to say that it’s not going to be given the resources needed to be successful would be incorrect.”

(On NIL)

“I think that’s so fluid, and it’s probably not the answer you want. But I do, I point to the success of our football program. And in this day and age, student-athletes aren’t coming, most of the time, they’re not coming here because you said hey, you know, things are really good over here. It’s a combination of things that are really good over here, and the NIL support is there as well. And so you know, from a numbers standpoint, I don’t have an answer for you. I am confident that we can compete with the top programs in the country when it comes to NIL.”

(Will you change the structure of the men’s basketball program)

“I try to give our coaches the freedom to put their staff together, and staffs on how they want to. While there are always conversations to be had, I think there are conversations to be had, we will have that conversation and make a decision. But there’s several programs that are going that route. And you know, I use the line all the time that you need to evolve or die. I think that would fall under that category. Right? This isn’t the traditional, this is you know, the head coach, the assistant coach, the player, you know, player personnel player development and a recruiting coordinator, you know, those roles and those titles might be a little bit different as the landscape changes.”

(Do you feel there was progress made over the last two years)

“Yeah, I do. You know, Kenny didn’t come in here with a clean slate. I understand that, and Chris (Mack) didn’t either. And so for the first time in a number of years, whoever the head coach that comes in here. I would presume, and that’s what I’m going to sell, is coming in here to a program that can immediately be successful. And I couldn’t have said that to Chris, and I couldn’t have said that to Kenny. I’ve said this countless times. The impact that the NCAA, the potential NCAA sanctions had at times are underestimated. They were significant. I say this all the time to. What’s the one thing that makes NCAA basketball, different in a lot of respects better than every sport out there? It’s March. It’s the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament. That’s what makes this sport special. That’s what separates this sport. Anybody that Chris was recruiting or Kenny was recruiting in there for a year, they were being told, if you go to Louisville, you will have no chance to compete in the NCAA tournament. And there’s a lot of student athletes, that’s what they want. They want that moment.”

(What are the expectations for the new coach on winning)

“I never say there’s a threshold here that we’re going to have to meet relative to the win and loss column. I think I would tell you there is a handful of programs around this country that you don’t truly have the luxury of time. There’s a lot of programs that you can say, hey, you know, we’re going to be okay, we’ve made some progress so let’s give this thing another go next year. The impact on the revenue to the athletic department, from an upside/downside standpoint isn’t as significant as it is here. You know, these are seven and eight figure calculations when it comes to the success of this program. The head coach coming in here needs to understand, that for this athletic department to be healthy, this basketball program must be successful.”

(On decision not to have a search committee, if you have others that you will lean on throughout the search)

“To clarify, I will not hire a search firm. There will be a couple of people involved as far as providing, I’d call it an advisory committee, providing guidance to me, just bouncing ideas off them. It won’t be very big, I’m guessing two, maybe three people at most, just providing a different perspective.”

(On the process of hiring a coach, if there is a list that has been honed over years)

“Honing over years might be a little dramatic, but do you have a list for darn near every sport? You do. At least I think if you’re doing your job you do. Is that list for this opportunity probably a little bit bigger than say the track coach that was just hired about a year ago? Yeah, and then to me, I’ll go back to, I’m pretty analytical and data-driven when it comes to making decisions, so really digging into their past, what have they accomplished, where have they been, all those things. You can find out a lot about people before you have that conversation. Like I said, the analytical side and the data side is one piece, the other piece is really diving into those individual conversations that you’re going to have and say, ‘Hey, is this a good fit?’, because whoever we hire, I want them to be here for 20 years. I don’t look at this like it’s a five-year decision. I look at it like it’s, hopefully, a 20 or 25-year decision, so I guess if there are any coaches out there that are in their 60s or 70s, you can probably scratch them off the list. I say that tongue in cheek.”

(On if an interim coach is in place to lead the program for the time being)

“No, and that was really the message to the staff today. This is all hands-on deck to take care of these guys. I know this is spring break, and we have a hand full of them going back home, doing some different things, and the season’s over, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop taking care of them. Whether it’s mental health support, strength and conditioning, sport performance, the training room, academics, all of those things, it’s just going to be a team effort to get these guys through the semester here and find out who our next basketball coach is.”