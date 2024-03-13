Don’t smile because it’s over, cry because it happened

Everyone I know who has interacted with Kenny Payne on at least a semi-consistent basis has told me that they enjoy his company. I would speak from personal experience here, but my dealings with Payne have all been indirect, which is fine.

There will come a time — hopefully in the relatively near future when Louisville basketball has returned to being Louisville basketball — when I will be fine with Payne popping up inside the KFC Yum Center. Maybe he attends a Final Four game in New Orleans or Atlanta or wherever sporting his trademark Star Trek pullover. He played here, he won a national title here, he’s reportedly a pleasant individual; He should always be welcome here.

For now, and for a little while after that, I need a clean break.

This isn’t a breakup where we can still kick it in the same friend group, or where I’m going to double tap the picture touting your latest life achievement on Instagram. This is a breakup where I’m immediately blocking your number and shielding myself from you on every social media app where we co-exist.

It’s not the mature route and it’s not the way I want it to be, but for my mental well-being, it’s the way it has to be.

For at least a couple of years, I don’t want to think about Kenny Payne. I don’t want to read his name, I don’t want to talk about him on the radio, I don’t want to see pictures of him. I want to pretend like this never happened.

I don’t think the reasoning behind this mindset requires justification, but just in case ...

The numbers, the records set and the wild facts created are still almost too jarring to fully process.

Twelve wins and FIFTY-TWO losses over two seasons.

The only two 21-plus loss seasons in the 110-year history of the program.

More exhibition game losses to Division-II opponents (2) than games won away from home (1).

More losses by 20 points or more (14) than overall wins (12).

A final finish of No. 290 on KenPom in 2023 and No. 203 a year later.

You could have given me a hypothetical with any sort of NCAA punishment — postseason ban, TV ban, death penalty, not allowed to play anyone taller than 6-feet — and these are still numbers that I would have deemed impossible by the University of Louisville men’s basketball program.

There is a very real argument that, from a non-scandal/non-tragedy perspective, Kenny Payne isn’t just the worst hire in college basketball history, but the worst hire in the history of sports.

It would have all been at least slightly easier to stomach if everything that had transpired off the court hadn’t also been pointing in the direction of an unmitigated disaster.

The first year roster assembly that featured only one primary ball-handler. Missing out on nearly every top recruiting and transfer portal target that first summer. Going from “we’re going to be good” in June of 2022 to “I don’t know how good we’re going to be” in October of 2022. Being shocked that someone would ask about job security or coaching staff changes after the worst season in program history. Not talking to anyone for months after the worst season in program history. The Koron Davis situation. Ty-Laur’s tights. “We’re not going to beat anyone with our talent.” Never giving an explanation about what his coaching philosophy is or what his ideal system looks like. Getting “tricked” by Mike Woodson playing a zone. Consistently blaming his players. And, right through his final press conference where he blamed the city of Louisville for his failures, never showcasing an ounce of accountability.

It’s all been ... a lot.

Working through trauma is important. It’s also grueling and demanding.

I don’t want to do it right now.

Instead, I’m choosing the time-tested route of repression. Call it unhealthy, call it a band-aid, call it whatever you want; It’s necessary for me in this moment.

Ahead of us there is only light. Behind us, nothing but pre-pandemic memories.

It wasn’t us, it was you.

DM us in a couple of years. Maybe.