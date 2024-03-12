Louisville’s season ends with 93-84 loss to NC State

Louisville saw its 2023-24 season, and almost certainly the Kenny Payne era, come to a close with a 94-85 loss to NC State in the first round of the ACC tournament on Tuesday.

The Cardinals finish the season with an 8-24 record, marking just the second time in the 110-year history of the program that U of L has lost more than 20 games. The other time, of course, was last season’s 4-28 campaign.

Louisville despite a heroic individual effort from sophomore point guard Skyy Clark, who knocked down 7-of-9 three-pointers and scored a career-high 36 points. Clark became the first Louisville player to score at least 30 points in a conference tournament game since Russ Smith dropped 42 on Houston in the 2014 AAC tournament semifinals.

As a team, U of L shot 55.2 percent from the field, 55.6 percent from three, and was a perfect 11-for-11 from the free-throw line.

On the other end of the floor, unfortunately, Louisville once again showcased a complete inability to slow down their opponent. NC State’s 94-point effort marked the seventh time this season the Cardinals have allowed 90 or more points in a game. They allowed at least 80 points in 18 of their 32 games this season.

The time for sitting has finally come to an end. The time to start the process of clawing our way up from rock bottom has begun.

The page is finally about to turn. Let’s go Cards.