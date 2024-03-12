ACC tournament first round preview: Louisville vs. NC State

15) Louisville Cardinals (8-23) vs. 10) NC State Wolfpack (17-14)

ACC Tournament First Round

Game Time: (approximately) 4:30 p.m.

Location: Capital One Arena: Washington, D.C.

Television: ACC Network

Announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Cory Alexander (analyst) and Jim Boeheim (analyst)

Favorite: NC State by 9.5

Series: Louisville leads, 14-13

Last Meeting: NC State won 89-83 on Jan. 13 in Louisville

Series History:

Statistics:

Probable Starting Lineups:

Louisville

G Skyy Clark (6-3, 205, So.)

G Tre White (6-7, 205, So.)

G/F Mike James (6-5, 200, R-So.)

F Kaleb Glenn (6-6, 205, Fr.)

F Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6-10, 240, Jr.)

NC State

G D.J. Horne (6-2, 180, Gr.)

G Michael O’Connell (6-2, 195, Gr.)

G Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, Gr.)

G Jayden Taylor (6-4, 195, Jr.)

F D.J. Burns Jr. (6-9, 275, Gr.)

Relevant Videos:

About NC State:

It’s been another fairly disappointing season for former U of L assistant Kevin Keatts at NC State. So much so that some have predicted that a loss to Louisville on Tuesday could result in his ouster from Raleigh. The Wolfpack enter the week losers of four straight, a run that took them from just on the outside of the NCAA tournament bubble to needing a miracle in our nation’s capital to go dancing.

The Wolfpack have been a solid enough offensive team for most of the season. They’re led by Arizona State transfer DJ Horne — a Third Team All-ACC honoree — and his 16.8 ppg. Horne left Saturday’s 81-73 loss at Pitt with a lower-body injury in the first half, but appears to be good to go for this afternoon’s contest.

Fellow double figure scorers Jayden Taylor and Casey Morsell have been more streaky shooting the ball than Keatts would have liked this season, but they’re both guys that Louisville can’t afford to have make a few shots and get their confidence going early.

Inside, the Pack is led by the biggest of all ACC big boys DJ Burns Jr. The 6’9, 275-pound Burns doesn’t rebound at a high rate, but he is incredibly nimble for his size and is a threat to get a bucket inside on every NC State offensive possession.

This is a solid offensive team that doesn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but which does a good job of playing downhill and constantly being in attack mode. They’ve struggled mightily on the defensive end down the stretch, and are especially vulnerable on the inside. The Cards need to look to Brandon Huntley-Hatfield early and often in this one. If Keatts sells out to keep BHH from scoring at will in the post, then guys like Skyy Clark, Mike James and whoever else are going to have to knock down some open shots from the outside.

Gotta make shots, folks.

Notable:

—Louisville is 3-7 all-time in the ACC tournament, and has never won multiple games in the same tournament or advanced past the tournament’s quarterfinal round.

—The Cards are 1-1 all-time in ACC tournament first round games, knocking off Georgia Tech two years ago and falling to Boston College last season.

—Since joining Conference USA in 1995-96, Louisville is 17-9 in its first conference tournament game across C-USA, the Big East, the American and the ACC. The Cardinals are 5-3 in first-round conference tournament games since 1996.

—Louisville is 6-5 against NC State since joining the ACC in 2014-15. The Cardinals have never faced the Wolfpack in the ACC tournament.

—NC State has won three straight games against Louisville, matching its longest series winning streak against the Cardinals.

—Kevin Keatts is 4-3 as a head coach in games against Louisville.

—Louisville is 5-36 in ACC games under the direction of head coach Kenny Payne, and 0-2 against NC State.

—Louisville has made it to at least the quarterfinals in nine of the last 12 conference tournaments it has participated in.

—Louisville enters the ACC tournament riding a seven-game losing streak, its longest of the season.

—NC State is 15-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponent, but is 2-9 when it has the same number or more turnovers than its opponent.

—NC State is 3-2 all-time in ACC tournament games played in Washington D.C.

—The only previous time during Louisville’s time as a member that the ACC tournament has been played in D.C. was 2016. The Cardinals self-imposed a postseason ban that season and did not participate in the event.

—NC State is 3-5 in the ACC tournament under head coach Kevin Keatts.

—In college basketball history, a team has never lost its first conference tournament game and gone on to win the NCAA tournament.

—Louisville has won 13 of its last 20 conference tournament games and has won four of the last 13 conference tournaments it has competed in.

—NC State is 74-59 all-time in the ACC tournament. Their last tournament championship came in 1987.

—Louisville has lost more than 20 games in a season for just the second time in the 110-year history of the program. The other time was last season.

—Louisville is 224-16 over the last 20 seasons and 21-4 over the last three when scoring 80 points or more. The Cards are 5-2 in such games this season.

—Since 2004, Louisville is 130-0 when leading by more than 10 points at halftime.

—Louisville has won 162 consecutive games when holding an opponent under 50 points.

Ken Pomeroy Prediction: NC State 80, Louisville 71