Louisville takes series from Northwestern, begins final preparation for ACC play

Louisville (10-5) hosted Northwestern (6-7) for their first three games of the season against a Power 5 opponent, taking the first two games before dropping the finale on Sunday. It was an uptick in competition from what we’ve seen over the last few weeks, and I came away encouraged after watching them battle over the last 27 innings.

Friday

It was a home run derby on Friday afternoon as Luke Napleton, Gavin Kilen, Isaac Humphrey, and Ryan McCoy each left the yard for Louisville.

Here is a look at Kilen’s second career home run that tied the game at 2 in the 4th inning.

The Cards later extended the lead to 6-2, but the Wildcats came storming back within a run in the top of the 6th inning. Then, the power surge ensued as McCoy, Humphrey, and Napleton would hit home runs in three consecutive innings to take command of the game. Louisville would go on to win 11-5.

Freshman Lucas Moore (3-5, RBI, R, SB) led the Cards in hits while Brandon Andersson (1-3, 3 RBI, R, SB) stayed red hot at the plate since taking over for Logan Beard at third base.

Sebastian Gongora (W, 2-0) fell behind early, but you have to tip your hat Northwestern who came out of the gates with a lot of energy. Gongora (5.1 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 7 K, 4 BB) has thrown at least 90 pitches in every outing this year and continues to show us why he was the Horizon League Pitcher of the Year.

He wasn’t perfect on Friday, but he battles on every single pitch and is going to be a work horse for this team as the season progresses. If he can get the high ball counts down, it will give him the ability to go deeper into games, preserving the bullpen.

Kayden Campbell (.2 IP), Ty Starke (2 IP), and Tucker Biven (1 IP) tossed 3.2 shutout innings to complete the series opening win.

Starke made his fourth appearance of his freshman campaign and has yet to allow a run in 6.1 innings, striking out 6 batters along the way. Look for him to continue contributing in a major way.

Saturday

The bats stayed hot on Saturday as Louisville pounded out 10 hits on their way to a 10-2 victory and sealing the series.

We’ve all seen those Dan McDonnell old school innings where his team booms you, right? That was the 5th inning that likely seemed never ending for Northwestern. Louisville sent 12 batters to the plate, scoring 7 runs on 6 hits, only one of which went for extra bases.

Kilen, Alex Alicea, and Matt Klein each recorded two hits on the afternoon, while Kilen, Anderson, and Eddie King Jr. each chipped in with 2 RBI apiece.

The Law Firm of Klein and Kilen hit back-to-back jacks in the 7th inning. Gavin has not been known for his power, but if he adds that to his game, watch out.

Evan Webster (W, 2-0) was electric yet again. Many, including myself, thought Webster would start the season in the weekend rotation until the rest of the staff got healthy, then he would return to the bullpen and play a role like we’ve seen the last few seasons. At this moment, I don’t know how you would make an argument to move him from the rotation.

He turned in yet another gem (6 IP, 4 H, ER, 3 K, 2 BB) which raised his season ERA to 0.90. Phenomenal stuff from the senior through four starts. He has allowed as many runs (2) as he has wins (2) this season.

Justin West (2 IP, 3 H, 2 K) and Kade Grundy (1 IP, H, ER, 2 BB) finished off the Wildcats to take the game and series.

Sunday

It was just one of those days for the Cardinals as they struggled to get any momentum for much of the game. Even with the lack of offensive production, they managed to get the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the 9th inning, but Isaac Humphrey struck out to end the game.

Humphrey was in a bit of a slump to start the season, but he homered twice this weekend, including Sunday, while raising his batting average over 30 points to .326.

Zion Rose, who returned to the lineup this weekend after missing a few games, led the Cards with 2 hits on the afternoon.

Patrick Forbes was scheduled to start on Sunday, but was unable to pitch due to food poisoning, allowing Parker Detmers (L, 1-1) to start. Detmers struggled to find the zone, allowing 3 runs on 2 hits and 3 walks in 1.1 innings. It’s not easy to start on short notice, but Detmers was a little wild, forcing Coach McDonnell to go to his pen early and often.

Due to Forbes not throwing, it turned into a staff day as Louisville would send six different pitchers to the mound in the 6-3 loss.

Although it was just “one of those days” in baseball, the four errors are tough to digest. Once ACC play begins, you can’t expect to win games with that many defensive mistakes.

Looking Ahead

Speaking of ACC play, Louisville will host Virginia Tech for a three-game series starting next Friday. The Hokies began ACC play this weekend, sweeping Notre Dame and outscoring the Irish 32-16. It’s going to be a dogfight next weekend.

For their final tuneup, the Cards will host Lipscomb for a midweek series, playing on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday is scheduled for 3 PM while Wednesday is the annual Elementary School Day that begins at 11 AM.

The Bisons beat Louisville both of the last two seasons at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Time for revenge.