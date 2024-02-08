Lamar Jackson earns second NFL MVP award

Lamar Jackson became just the 11th player in NFL history to be named the league’s Most Valuable Player when he earned his second MVP nod from the Associated Press Thursday night.

Jackson, who won the award with a unanimous vote in 2019, earned 49 out of a possible 50 first-place votes for the award. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen received the only other first-place vote.

The group of multiple NFL MVPs that Jackson joins includes Tom Brady, Jim Brown, Brett Favre, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, Aaron Rodgers, Johnny Unitas, Kurt Warner, Steve Young. That’s a group made up entirely of players who are either already in the NFL Hall of Fame or well on their way.

With the honor, Jackson — who is now the first Heisman Trophy winner to ever win more than one MVP award — also makes Louisville the only program in college football history to produce more than one multi-time MVP award winner. Former Cardinal QB Johnny Unitas was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 1959, 1964 and 1967.

Congrats to Lamar on yet another piece of history. Couldn’t happen to anyone more deserving.