Cards Defeat #12 Notre Dame 73-66

On Mardi Gras night in the Yum Center it was the Cards who finished the game saying, “laissez le bon temps rouler!” Louisville led the entire game albeit to varying degrees. After holding Notre Dame scoreless from the field for the first five minutes of the game they finished the half with only a 1 point lead. The Cards were able to get a double-digit lead but unfortunately the did not score in the last 4 minutes of the game. They also missed free throws which made the last couple of minutes more dramatic than many in the stands would’ve cared for. Still they played good defense and were able to gut out the win.

Nyla Harris had a new career high 19 points and added 10 rebounds. Sydney Taylor had 13 points. Kiki Jefferson had 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

After the game Coach Walz said, “I thought they [ND] did an excellent job trying to spread the floor. The first half we stood on the perimeter and make a pass and stand and watch and you can’t do that against their zone.... but the one thing we did do was we continued to guard and that was our point of emphasis.”

He said, “We’ve got to get more disciplined in crunch time,” saying “our free throw shooting was atrocious.... If we step up and make our free throws we win by 10.” He added, “If I was the one clanking them off the backboard I’d get my tail in the gym and start making free throws.”

Coach Walz praised Nyla’s game saying he was thrilled with her play. “I thought Nyla worked her tail off on the offensive end of the floor offensive rebounding. I think we ended up with 13 second chance points and I’m willing to bet she had at least 8 of them. She’s getting better and better every game.... she’s a relentless worker who continues to go after rebound after rebound and she came up with some big ones for us tonight.”

Nyla talked about her rebounding saying, “It’s an energy thing. It’s what I take pride in because I want my teammates to get another possession. If we don’t make that shot I believe that we can get another good one.”

Nyla Harris had some visitors during her ESPN interview pic.twitter.com/LFDwK0qFAK — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) February 9, 2024

Nina Rickards said, “We’re excited. I know most of us who transferred in this year this is what we came here for to play these big games.” Nyla added, “It’s fun. It’s going to be hard and there are going to be days where we’re like ‘oh my body is so tired’ but in the end it’s so much fun and I try to tell them all the times it’s fun because you’re going to be smiling at the end.... we’ve got to trust each other and trust the things that brought us here to Louisville.”

In a quick turnaround the Cards play Syracuse again this Sunday. The game is at noon and can be seen on the CW.

Olivia's reaction is all of us



So excited to have Cardinal Forever @Danaaakianaaa in the house to cheer us on tonight!#GoCards x #ProCards pic.twitter.com/ANm9lxevXq — Louisville Women’s Basketball (@LouisvilleWBB) February 8, 2024